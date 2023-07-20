Search
New Special Editions and new colour for the X-ADV; new colours for Forza 750

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan
Two of Honda’s most popular European models, the X-ADV and Forza 750 receive exciting new colour updates for 24YM.

Headlining the X-ADV line-up for 24YM are two new Special Editions. Available across Europe in both Iridium Grey Metallic and Grand Prix Red, both Special Editions will also feature striking ‘big logo’ graphics.

Last year the X-ADV was Honda’s third best-selling motorcycle over 350cc outsold only by the Neo Sports Café middleweight CB650R and the athletic CRF1100L Africa Twin. Since its introduction in 2016 as a ground-breaking new ‘two-wheeled SUV’, Honda have sold nearly 60,000 X-ADVs across Europe.

The X-ADV will continue to be available in Matt Ballistic Black Metallic, which will also be joined by an all-new Puco Blue colour scheme, with both schemes featuring Black Graphite trim.

Crowning the prestigious Forza family, the Forza 750 is the ultimate maxi scooter, offering an exciting ride and luxurious comfort wrapped in high-tech style. A former winner of the prestigious Red Dot Award for outstanding motorcycle design thanks to it elegant looks, sporty performance and outstanding versatility, for 24YM a new special Matt Ballistic Black Metallic version will headline the Forza 750 line-up. With stylish gold wheels and gold Forza logos, it also features blacked out engine cases, pivot plate, sump guard/floor skirt and swing arm that complete its purposeful, stealthy look.

The Forza 750 will also be available in a brand-new Candy Chromosphere Red, which along with Iridium Gray Metallic, which carries over from last year, will feature smart Graphite Black trim. The timeless Mat Jeans Blue Metallic will also still be available.

The new 24YM Forza 750 and X-ADV will be heading to dealerships in Europe from September onwards.

For more Honda Motorcycles UK news check out our dedicated page Honda Motorcycles UK News

or head to the official Honda Motorcycles UK website honda.co.uk/motorcycles.html

