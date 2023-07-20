Wayne Rainey Gives Thanks For Support Of Rainey’s Ride To The Races

Hello, everyone.

Friday, July 7 was an amazing day for the Third Annual “Rainey’s Ride to the Races.” We had over 70 riders exploring the scenic Monterey Peninsula, taking two laps around the freshly paved WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca circuit, and enjoying a great catered lunch with the Legends. It was a ton of fun.

Following lunch, John Ulrich and Dan Argano gave an informative presentation on how the soft-air barrier systems continue to protect our riders in the road racing community, and we were all entertained by the Q & A session with the seven world-class racers. It was certainly unique and having the riders sign the commemorative posters for everybody was icing on the cake.

All of this supports the Roadracing World Action Fund, which provides for the purchase of the Air Fence and Alpina soft barriers. I think it’s amazing that because of your support, and others in our industry, we raised just shy of $100,000 from the ride.

I truly want to thank all the riders for taking part in this special event.

Additional thanks also go to our Legends for coming on the ride and for hanging out with all of us in the motorcycle community. I’d also like to thank the California Highway Patrol, Robb Talbott for his generous donation and for allowing us to stage at his museum, the Terry Vance Family Foundation, Les Stretch, and Gordon McCall for leading the ride, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Raceway and, of course, Moto America and the MotoAmerica team that helped make this ride possible.

See you all next year!

Wayne Rainey

