2024 Bennetts British Superbike Championship support class line up unveiled

Bennetts British Superbike Championship series organisers, MSVR have today announced the complete line-up of support classes that will feature from 2024, following careful consideration of the technical regulations to ensure class stability, whilst continuing to deliver close and competitive racing throughout the programme.

The announcement features the introduction of two new classes for 2024, designed to showcase and promote junior riders, offering a career path that allows development and progression through the championships classes.

2024 CLASS INFORMATION

Bennetts British Superbike Championship

In the Bennetts British Superbike Championship, the Promoter and teams will consider technical (firmware) changes and identify areas of performance and cost control. There is also a consideration to BSB “Pathway” technical level for teams transitioning from National Superstock, for their first year of BSB class competition only. This would include being on the MoTeC ECU platform but some lower regulation requirements on certain cycle and mechanical parts.

Quattro Group British Supersport Championship

For 2025, the class will fully adopt Supersport “Next Generation” technical regulations, with the expected launch of further eligible machine models. The use of “kit” electronics will cease at the end of the 2024 season. This year’s Pirelli Junior Superstock Championship will also be a pathway to the BSS Cup in 2024.

Quattro Group British GP2 Championship

There will be a further review for the remainder of the 2023 season to ascertain viability for 2024 and beyond. The Promoter does recognise the benefits of a middleweight prototype class, but further teams’ commitment to the class is a priority to confirm.

Pirelli National Superstock Championship

Series Organisers are continuing a review of technical regulations to balance machine models where required. There will also be a review of tyre material standard.

Pirelli National Junior Superstock Championship

The Pirelli National Junior Superstock Championship will not continue into 2024 as the class is confined to two manufacturers without the realistic option of more and the inability to operate a balance of performance (BoP) formula, as in BSS. Current machines/teams can transition into the BSS Cup (or main BSS Championship). All national and regional clubs will maintain a 600cc class.

R&G British Talent Cup

Despite various other Dorna promoted Talent Championships moving to Pirelli tyres, the BTC remains under contractual supply from Dunlop tyres.

HEL Performance British Junior Supersport Championship

The Junior Supersport class will not continue into 2024 – as a defacto one make series already, the Promoter has defined with Kawasaki UK a replacement machine running to tight financial and technical parameters. All national and regional clubs will maintain a class that will cater for current Junior Supersport machines.

ABK Beer 0% BMW Motorrad F 900 R Cup

Combined rider and machine weight to be implemented with immediate effect (2023).

NEW FOR 2024

Pirelli National Sportbike Championship

New for the 2024 season, eligible machines include the Yamaha R7, Aprilia RS660, Kawasaki Ninja 650, Honda Hornet 750 as well as others believed to be entering the sector. Machines will run on Mektronic ECU platform with BoP formula to manage model parity and slick tyres. Rider eligibility is a minimum age of 16 years old on 1st March 2024.

Kawasaki British Superteen Championship

In association with Kawasaki UK a high level promoted championship with manufacturer presence and support and importantly contained budget and technical controls. The machine to be used is the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR, which will offer a higher standard of competition material. Rider eligibility is a minimum age of 15 years old on 1st April 2024 and a maximum of 20 years old on 1st April 2024. Riders must have a minimum of a Clubman licence.

