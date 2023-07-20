Kawasaki UK announce exciting new British Superteen class for 2024

After the highly popular unveil of the all-new Ninja ZX-4RR, Kawasaki UK is pleased to announce that it will be launching an all-new one-make series, the Kawasaki British Superteen Championship. The series will feature as part of the 2024 Bennetts British Superbike Championship calendar, giving young riders a chance to race in front of huge crowds at the best circuits in the UK.

The new Kawasaki British Superteen class will be open to riders aged between 15 and 20 and will run across eight double-header rounds, at the UK’s premier circuits, including a planned World Superbike support race. With riders on equal machinery, the series will be a thrilling spectacle for fans trackside, while the high-revving characteristic of the 4-cylinder 400cc Supersport machine is perfect for helping young riders develop their skills as part of the world’s most competitive domestic series. The overall winner of the 2024 Superteen class Championship will receive a brand-new Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R road bike.

Each race bike competing in the series will be built by Kawasaki Team Green Technical Partner, MSS Performance, who will also offer a choice of two packages to suit every budget. Eager to make this a fair and competitive option for going racing, package prices will begin at under £12,000 plus VAT.

The series was officially launched today at Brands Hatch, with the very first Ninja ZX-4RR in the UK, which has been built to race spec, available to view in Pit Lane throughout the weekend. Members of staff from Kawasaki UK and MSS Performance will also be in attendance all weekend for any riders and teams interested in joining the Championship next season.

Ross Burridge, Head of Marketing & Racing Department at Kawasaki UK:

“As soon as we saw this model on the production plan, we knew it was destined for the race track! To have the BSB Championship promoter MSVR on board and enabling us to have a class entirely devoted to this bike is fantastic!

We are excited to be able to offer a competitively priced and exciting race package to young riders looking to develop their racing careers. The Team Green ethos has always been about supporting young talent and offering opportunities on track, so we cannot wait to take this one step further with this new class in 2024.”

Stuart Higgs, Bennetts British Superbike Championship Series Director:

“It is 32 years since the British circuit promoters launched the first “Superteen” Championship, and within the entry list was James Haydon, David Jefferies, John McGuiness and Michael Rutter. We are tremendously excited to bring the “Superteen” name back to British Championship status. Together with our partner Kawasaki UK we are re-calibrating this most important entry level class with a new motorcycle that will benefit team and rider development, and importantly be contained to tight budget and regulations parameters. Any major change to the championship structure is carefully considered and current Junior Supersport machines will be eligible for many different regional and national club championships.”

To find out more details on the ZX-4RR package, please contact MSS Performance on [email protected] or 01206 913216.

To register your interest in racing in this class, please contact [email protected]. Full images can be downloaded here: https://we.tl/t-WlNxSZQK3j.