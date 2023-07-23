RST Brandish 2 – A classic-style leather favourite

The Brandish 2 is the second jacket in the RST TT Classic Collection using a heavy duty vintage cowhide with a soft twill chequered lining, vintage zip details, front entry pockets and double layer leather to the shoulder and elbows.
Product Specifications
Safety
- CE Certification Rating: AA
- Elbow Armour: Level 1 Elbow
- Shoulder Armour: Level 1 Shoulder
Material
- Main Outer Material: Premium Drum Dyed Cowhide Leather
- Product Lining: Fixed Brushed Check Liner
Key Features
- Adjustment: Waist Adjusters
- Pocket: 2x Internal Pockets, 2x Outer Zip Pockets
- Detail: Debossed Logo, Quilted Stitch Detail
Find out more here RST Brandish 2