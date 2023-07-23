RST Brandish 2 – A classic-style leather favourite

The Brandish 2 is the second jacket in the RST TT Classic Collection using a heavy duty vintage cowhide with a soft twill chequered lining, vintage zip details, front entry pockets and double layer leather to the shoulder and elbows.

Product Specifications

Safety

CE Certification Rating: AA

Elbow Armour: Level 1 Elbow

Shoulder Armour: Level 1 Shoulder

Material

Main Outer Material: Premium Drum Dyed Cowhide Leather

Product Lining: Fixed Brushed Check Liner

Key Features

Adjustment: Waist Adjusters

Pocket: 2x Internal Pockets , 2x Outer Zip Pockets

Detail: Debossed Logo , Quilted Stitch Detail

