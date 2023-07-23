Search
RST Brandish 2 – A classic-style leather favourite

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

RST Brandish 2 – A classic-style leather favourite

Rst Brandish 2 - A Classic-style Leather FavouriteThe Brandish 2 is the second jacket in the RST TT Classic Collection using a heavy duty vintage cowhide with a soft twill chequered lining, vintage zip details, front entry pockets and double layer leather to the shoulder and elbows.

Product Specifications

Safety

  • CE Certification Rating: AA
  • Elbow Armour: Level 1 Elbow
  • Shoulder Armour: Level 1 Shoulder

Material

  • Main Outer Material: Premium Drum Dyed Cowhide Leather
  • Product Lining: Fixed Brushed Check Liner

Key Features

  • Adjustment: Waist Adjusters
  • Pocket: 2x Internal Pockets2x Outer Zip Pockets
  • Detail: Debossed LogoQuilted Stitch Detail

Find out more here RST Brandish 2

For more RST Apparel News check out our dedicated page RST News

Find a local dealer at www.rst-moto.com/findmydealer

or head to the official RST website rst-moto.com

