Introducing: the all-new motogp.com and MotoGP app

Check out the new home of the world’s most exciting motorsport and our new official MotoGP™ app

MotoGP™ has a new online home! The new-look motogp.com has now launched across all six languages – available in English, French, German, Italian, Japanese and Spanish – giving the world’s most exciting motorsport an exciting new home on the web. The re-imagined website puts an incredible range of content and resources at fans’ fingertips, making sure every fan can get the best of the sport whenever and wherever they want.

The new MotoGP™ app has also launched for iOS and Android with the same mission: more MotoGP™ than ever, and more user friendly than ever. The app also has a fresh new look and will be the place to be for MotoGP™ content on the move, becoming a true pocket companion for millions of fans around the world. It’s not merely a new look, however, as motogp.com and the MotoGP™ app have been completely re-imagined from zero to create the best possible experience for all users – from established fans to new audiences looking to get to know the sport and everyone in between.

NEW LOOK, NEW FOCUS

The home page is now a true portal to the sport. Top stories, breaking news, fresh content and exclusive videos are all easy to see and find on the home page. From time schedules to the calendar, recent results and more, it’s all at users’ fingertips – even before they decide where exactly they want to take a deeper dive.

Each menu now has a range of visible and accessible options, from tickets, hospitality experiences and the MotoGP™ store, to quick access to VideoPass, TimingPass, results, the GameHub and information on the riders and teams racing in the world’s most exciting motorsport. Then, navigating further, each section has been re-designed with the user in mind, showcasing not only the best of the sport but the most relevant content for everyone visiting.

THE RACE CENTRE

The all-new Race Centre is THE place to be during a race weekend. Fans can watch sessions and races live on VideoPass, see live timing and stay on top of everything related to the Grand Prix – including quick links to other relevant content for that event. That puts live sessions, OnDemand content, related videos and interviews, reports and news about the Grand Prix all in one place – making sure fans get the best out of MotoGP™ every time we’re on track.

THE FANS ARE IN THE HOT SEAT

For fans with a particular focus, there are also options to customise their experience. Anyone looking for more content about their favourite rider can get just that by letting the site know who they’re cheering for. Then, that’s what they’ll get – and with content on every rider, team and personality coming thick and fast, there’s never a shortage of fresh articles and videos. And this is just the beginning!

More features are already in the pipeline for our millions of fans around the world, making sure the experience will only get better and better. So make sure to check out the all-new motogp.com and download the new app for iOS or Android now, with a whole new world of MotoGP™ waiting for you… and even more to come!

