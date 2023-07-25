BMW Motorrad presents BMW Motorrad Welt

With BMW Motorrad Welt, BMW Motorrad is creating its own world of experience around everything to do with the brand and its motorcycles for the first time in its 100-year history.

The location was not chosen at random, but is set right in the heart of BMW Motorrad production, on the grounds of the Berlin-Spandau plant – precisely where BMW motorcycles have been built since 1969. Behind a historic brick façade at the Julius Tower in Spandau lies the birthplace of BMW motorcycles. BMW Motorrad Welt will move into an equally historic listed building built between 1914 and 1917 when it opens on 28 September 2023.

BMW Motorrad Welt: Home of the brand.

“With BMW Motorrad Welt, we are giving our brand a home directly where our motorcycles are manufactured in Berlin. BMW Motorrad Welt will be our new “Home of the Brand”. On an area covering around 1,000 square metres, we are creating a full-scale brand experience that connects BMW Motorrad with its community, the public and employees in a highly emotional, authentic and lively way. Experiences range from the interactive presentation of current BMW Motorrad products, exciting plant tours and unique gastronomy to events as well as external and internal booking options. BMW Motorrad Welt offers a unique and fascinating platform for an emotional get-together on everything BMW Motorrad,” says Dr. Markus Schramm, Head of BMW Motorrad, summarising the cornerstones of BMW Motorrad Welt.

Interactive exhibitions and exciting plant tours.

The heart of BMW Motorrad Welt are the interactively presented current BMW Motorrad vehicles, complemented by special exhibitions – on the subject of customizing, for example – as well as selected highlights from the BMW Motorrad Gear & Garment Collection and Original BMW Motorrad Accessories.

From Monday to Friday, the plant gates also open up for visitors who want to immerse themselves in the fascinating way BMW motorcycles are manufactured. More than 2,200 employees produce about 900 vehicles of the Sport, Tour, Roadster, Heritage, Adventure and Urban Mobility segments every day on an area of nearly 220,000 square metres. A finished vehicle comes off the assembly line about every 60 seconds.

The BMW Group plant in Berlin is one of the most steeped-in-tradition and at the same time most innovative industrial locations in Berlin and the region.

A guided tour of the plant grounds and through the production halls is the perfect opportunity to take a look behind the scenes of BMW Motorrad manufacturing. And that’s not only just for enthusiastic motorbike fans.

Emotional platform for diverse events as well booking availability.

With its spacious and emotional room concept, BMW Motorrad Welt offers unique opportunities for carrying out a wide variety of events. Be it conferences, interactive workshops, meetings, closed room events, incentives or celebrations – BMW Motorrad Welt always creates the right, fascinating setting and also offers its premises for internal and external hire.

Thrilling live broadcasts or a meet & greet with hip motorbike VIPs are just as much a permanent fixture at BMW Motorrad Welt as are repair workshops, living room concerts, autograph sessions with well-known artists and the Motorcycle Cinema. And no matter what there is to experience – at BMW Motorrad Welt it all becomes a unique experience.

Opening of the BMW Motorrad Welt on 28 September 2023.

BMW Motorrad Welt will be opened in a festive setting on 28 September 2023. Around 150 guests from politics, the press, culture and sport are expected, as well as brand ambassadors and contemporary witnesses from the 100-year history of BMW Motorrad.

The following day, on 29 September 2023, another highlight awaits invited guests with the grand finale of the BMW Motorrad Customizing Championship based on the BMW R 18 models.

From Saturday, 30 September 2023, BMW Motorrad Welt will finally open its doors at 10.00 am to visitors and guests from all over the world.

BMW Motorrad Welt opening hours.

Mon – Sun: 10.00 am – 7.00 pm.

Public holidays: Closed.