GlobeBusters’ Trans Americas 2023 is go!

20th Anniversary Alaska to Argentina expedition ride sets off from Anchorage.

GlobeBusters’ Trans Americas 2023 expedition has departed from Anchorage, almost 20 years to the day since company founders Kevin and Julia Sanders’ Guinness World Record-breaking ride of the epic, top-to-bottom route.

The 22,000-mile journey down the full length of the Americas begins in Alaska and will end in Patagonia in five months’ time; a much more leisurely pace than Kevin and Julia’s record-busting two-up ride of 2003, which they completed in just under 35 days.

Their record-breaking route was a little more direct at 16,974 miles – through almost every type of weather and terrain imaginable – and they completed the journey an incredible 12-and-a-half days faster than the previous record. They also rode through Colombia, something not done by the previous record holders.

Largest ever group

This year sees the GlobeBusters team lead the largest and most diverse group of riders since setting up the Trans Americas experience in 2005. A total of 40 adventurers, from as far afield as Australia, Canada and South Africa, are taking on the challenge .

Setting out from Anchorage in Alaska, the main group will ride up to Prudhoe Bay in the Arctic Circle, before heading south through Canada, the USA, Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Columbia, Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia, Chile and Argentina, finally arriving in Ushuaia: the most southerly city in the world.

As Kevin explained, it’s a fitting tribute to their record-breaking ride and a welcome return to business after the pandemic:

“There was a time in 2021 when we wondered whether the business would actually survive. All forms of tourism were decimated. It was a really tough time, and totally out of our control, but to be here now at the start of another major expedition through the Americas and being able to celebrate 20 years of riding this incredible route, that’s just fantastic and such a huge relief. I’m so happy to be able to share this amazing adventure once again with new riders keen to experience this once in a lifetime experience.”

Future Plans

Joining the GlobeBusters Team this year will be Kevin’s son Rhys Lawrey – also a Guinness World Record holder, (for the Most Consecutive Capital Cities Visited by Motorcycle, as well as setting the trend for the Youngest Person to Circumnavigate the World by Motorcycle).

After following his father’s footsteps into the record books, Rhys now plays a pivotal role in GlobeBusters, both on the road as a Tour Manager and behind the scenes, creating the company’s digital marketing. He’s taking the family firm into the future, full throttle, as he explains:

“I was lucky to learn from the best in the business and now it’s my turn! There are new destinations ready to explore and I’m working on creating some amazing new routes that will be irresistible to true adventure riders!”

Rhys continues; “A decade ago, at just 22 years old, I rode around the world solo, inspiring a trend of younger riders getting out into the world. There are now so many other young riders, which is just amazing to see. I am now setting my eyes on a new target – I plan to take riders on the trip of a lifetime, giving them the chance to see the world on two wheels. With GlobeBusters, adventurers can ride their own ride with all of the logistics arranged, all the experience and knowledge of where to go and what to see, all while having an extra layer of security when travelling and, most importantly, being able to share incredible experiences with like-minded adventurers.”

Regular updates

Rhys and the team will be giving regular updates along the route on the GlobeBusters Facebook and Instagram pages:

For more information about the Trans Americas, and to book a space on the 2025 trip, call +44 (0)3452 30 40 15 or visit www.globebusters.com.