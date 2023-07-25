Iker Lecuona To Replace Alex Rins At The Silverstone

Search
Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

HRC rider Iker Lecuona will replace Alex Rins at the British Grand Prix.

LCR Honda CASTROL rider Alex Rins is recovering at home following his fibula and tibia injury after the crash at Mugello’s Sprint. Surrounded by the best experts in the field, the #42 is carrying out a solid daily plan to be ready to jump on the bike when the time comes.

For the British Grand Prix, which will take place on the 6th of August at the Silverstone, compatriot Lecuona will take over and replace Rins.

Iker Lecuona
“I wish Alex a speedy recovery; I know how difficult these situations are. In the meantime, I’m happy to jump on the bike, as I want to do my best and help the team. Besides, I like Silverstone’s layout, and we can have fun. I want to thank the Honda family and LCR for the opportunity”.

