Search
Sign up to our newsletter
HomeLatest NewsArgentinean Round cancelled; new final round venue to be announced

Argentinean Round cancelled; new final round venue to be announced

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Click here for more info on RST's 2023 CollectionRst 2023 Collection 1070pxl X 363pxl

Argentinean Round cancelled; new final round venue to be announced

Bautista Takes Commanding Race 2 Win In San JuanThe Argentinean Round, the curtain closer of the 2023 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship, which was scheduled to take place on October 13th-15th at the Circuito San Juan Villicum, has been cancelled. This decision is due to the intense electoral calendar faced by the country, which has led to a complex situation affecting the daily lives of people, provinces, and businesses.

Considering the proximity of upcoming national and provincial elections, Dorna WSBK Organization (DWO), Grupo OSD, and the San Juan government have chosen to suspend the event at the San Juan Villicum circuit.

Furthermore, the round was scheduled on the eve of a government transition in the province, and it has been decided to wait and keep the schedule of events open for the new administration, showing respect for the political context and allowing proper planning for events of the magnitude of WorldSBK.

The FIM and Dorna WSBK Organization will soon announce a new venue that will host the final round of the 2023 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship season.

For more info checkout our dedicated World Superbike News page World Superbike News

Or visit the official World Superbike website WorldSBK.com

Checkout our new Motorcycle Business Directory and add your business 

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Weise Clothing

Click here for more info on Weise Clothing

2023 Rx 7v Evo 1070pxl X 363pxl Banner

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Ride And RestClick here for more info on Ride and Rest

Previous article
Febvre And Geerts Dompt The Tough Track Of Lommel To Continue On Their Winning Streak

RELATED ARTICLES

Follow us on socials

Latest News

Advert

Latest articles

MORE STORIES
Febvre And Geerts Dompt The Tough Track Of Lommel To Continue On Their Winning Streak

Febvre And Geerts Dompt The Tough Track Of Lommel To Continue...

Frank Duggan - 0