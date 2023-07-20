WP Suspension Reinforces Its Dedication to The Motocross Community

With the introduction of the “4 ALL THE RIDERS” concept, WP Suspension reinforces its dedication to serving the diverse needs of the motocross community. By offering a wide array of PRO COMPONENTS designed specifically for each individual, riders can now enhance their performance and optimise their riding experience.

Jorge Prado’s participation in this community event has generated a surge of excitement and anticipation among riders of all skill levels. As a multiple-time motocross world champion, Prado’s presence adds a new level of thrill and inspiration, motivating riders to push their limits and strive for excellence.

WP Suspension’s PRO COMPONENTS are built using cutting-edge technology and engineering expertise, ensuring that riders can unlock their full potential on the track or trail. Whether it’s customised damping systems, adjustable spring rates, or advanced compression settings, WP Suspension caters to the specific requirements and preferences of each rider.

The WP XACT PRO COMPONENTS range has been a success in the off-road scene, thanks to our signature technologies, such as the CONE VALVE and SUPERTRAX, riders can take their rider experience to the next level. The XACT PRO 8950 Shock and XACT PRO 7548 Fork will revolutionise the motocross range of Honda, Kawasaki, KTM, Husqvarna and GASGAS – riders of these key motocross products around the world can expect more exciting developments and advancements that will further enhance their riding experiences.

