Search
Sign up to our newsletter
HomeIndustry NewsAftermarketNew Ducati Streefighter V2 secondary engine protection

New Ducati Streefighter V2 secondary engine protection

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Click here for more info on RST's 2023 CollectionRst 2023 Collection 1070pxl X 363pxl

New Ducati Streefighter V2 secondary engine protection

New Ducati Streefighter V2 Secondary Engine ProtectionGBRacing world-class secondary engine protection is now available for Ducati’s Streetfighter V2.

Exclusively designed to complement the lines and angles of the Streetfighter’s bellypan and bodywork, the secondary alternator and clutch covers use the same patented technology as those developed and raced by numerous Ducati race teams, including the current leaders of the British Superbike Championship, PBM BeerMonster Ducati.

Easy to fit and with no oil draining required, every GBRacing secondary cover kit comes complete with longer replacement bolts and a full set of fitting instructions.

Available to purchase now, the introduction of these race-quality secondary engine covers brings the number of Ducati models in GBRacing’s constantly evolving and expanding line-up to 24.New Ducati Streefighter V2 Secondary Engine Protection

GBRacing secondary covers remain as the only protective products to carry FIM product approval with each and every GBRacing component carefully created to meet the very strict requirements and standards.

All GBRacing products are designed and made in the UK and are available to purchase direct from GBRacing or from its official dealers both in the UK and in 40 countries around the world.

PRICES
Ducati Streetfighter V2 secondary engine protection

(UK prices are inclusive of VAT):

Alternator cover
£99.14 / $127.23 / €103.28

Clutch cover
£94.01 / $120.64 / €97.93

Full cover set
£183.49 / $235.48 / €191.14

For more GBRacing News check out our dedicated page GBRacing News

or head to the official GBRacing website gbracing.euNew Ducati Streefighter V2 Secondary Engine Protection

Checkout our new Motorcycle Business Directory and add your business 

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Weise Clothing

Click here for more info on Weise Clothing

2023 Rx 7v Evo 1070pxl X 363pxl Banner

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Ride And RestClick here for more info on Ride and Rest

Previous article
2024 Honda Forza 750

RELATED ARTICLES

Follow us on socials

Latest News

Advert

Latest articles

MORE STORIES
2024 Honda Forza 750

2024 Honda Forza 750

Frank Duggan - 0