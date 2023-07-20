New Ducati Streefighter V2 secondary engine protection

GBRacing world-class secondary engine protection is now available for Ducati’s Streetfighter V2.

Exclusively designed to complement the lines and angles of the Streetfighter’s bellypan and bodywork, the secondary alternator and clutch covers use the same patented technology as those developed and raced by numerous Ducati race teams, including the current leaders of the British Superbike Championship, PBM BeerMonster Ducati.

Easy to fit and with no oil draining required, every GBRacing secondary cover kit comes complete with longer replacement bolts and a full set of fitting instructions.

Available to purchase now, the introduction of these race-quality secondary engine covers brings the number of Ducati models in GBRacing’s constantly evolving and expanding line-up to 24.

GBRacing secondary covers remain as the only protective products to carry FIM product approval with each and every GBRacing component carefully created to meet the very strict requirements and standards.

All GBRacing products are designed and made in the UK and are available to purchase direct from GBRacing or from its official dealers both in the UK and in 40 countries around the world.

PRICES

Ducati Streetfighter V2 secondary engine protection

(UK prices are inclusive of VAT):

Alternator cover

£99.14 / $127.23 / €103.28

Clutch cover

£94.01 / $120.64 / €97.93

Full cover set

£183.49 / $235.48 / €191.14

or head to the official GBRacing website gbracing.eu