Tailor Your Transalp with SW-Motech

Luggage, protection and ergonomic add-ons for the new Honda Transalp 750

Honda’s Transalp has a well-earned reputation as a mile-munching middleweight and the new generation builds on those strengths.

Owners of the current model can unlock its touring and commuting potential even further, thanks to a complete range of luggage, ergonomic and protection accessories from SW-Motech.

Luggage

The Pro Tank Ring (£32.95) features Fidlock magnetic tech, for clip-on-and-go fitting of SW-Motech’s Pro Tank Bags. Matching the curved tank of the Transalp, the PRO City Tank Bag (£196.96) offers a handy 14 litres of storage. Even when fully loaded, the slim shape allows full steering lock.

Pannier options include Trax Adv Aluminium Cases. Totally water- and dust-proof, they come in black or silver, and either 45 or 37 litre capacity. Attachment is via Pro Side Carriers, which hold the cases as close to the Transalp as possible to reduce width. Quick-lock fasteners allow the cases to be removed and refitted in seconds. A complete 45 litre kit retails at £1,016.40, and comes with everything needed to mount.

Protection

The robust, powder-coated steel Engine Crash Bar (£212.51) adds extra ‘insurance’ against damage. It protects the Transalp’s fairing and radiator and fixes to existing mounting points. Covering the downpipes and lower engine casings, the 4mm-thick aluminium Engine Guard (£249.48) is available in black or silver.

The Handguard Mounting Kit (£112.96) is compatible with Kobra and BBStorm handguard shells. Both provide protection for the hands and levers against wind, weather and contact with branches and brambles when riding off-road.

Ergonomics

With a large, removable rubber contact pad and no fewer than 36 adjustments, the Evo Footrest Kit (£134.95) offers serious extra comfort. Each one can be moved down, forward and back, and angled for the perfect peg position.

Additional accessories will be available for the Transalp soon, including a Rear Brake Pedal Extension and a Sidestand Extender.

For full specifications and to view the complete range of Transalp accessories, visit www.sw-motech.co.uk.

