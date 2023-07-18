17 Lucky Owners Pick Up Their New Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP John McGuinness 100th Start TT Replica.

Tuesday, 12th July was a special day for some very lucky people. 17 new owners of the Limited Edition CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP John McGuinness 100th Start Replica attended the Honda Racing Centre in Louth to pick up their new bike – from the man himself.

Unveiled at Motorcycle Live last year, the limited-edition JMG 100th start Fireblade SP sold out almost instantly. And, after a tour of Honda’s race HQ, some picture opportunities, and the chance for a chat with a true TT legend, each new owner took delivery of their very own JMG 100th start Fireblade SP, with a fresh JMG signature tucked away, of course. The day also included a tour of the impressive Honda Racing facility.

McGuinness has a long history with Honda at the TT with 80 starts out of a total 108. His first lap in the 130mph plus bracket was in 2007, with his best ever lap of 132.7mph recorded in 2015. During the 2023 TT his fastest lap was 131.183mph, during the last lap of the Senior. And one detail to note; out of a total 1433.74 miles covered over the 2023 event, 430 were at full throttle… still super-fast, after all these years.

John McGuinness MBE

I’ve come away buzzing. The bike looks mega but what means even more to me are the people I’ve met today. Like I said from the start the Fireblade has meant a lot to me and the TT over the last 30 years. But what I’ve been reminded about is that the TT is more than racing bikes. It’s the fans that come from all over, that make it the unique event it is. What a great feeling, to shake hands with the new owners of my 100th start Fireblade SP, hand over the keys and see something so special – to me, and them – roll out the race shop door. Awesome!

Neil Fletcher, Head of Motorcycles, Honda UK

I’ve marked today as an exceptional one in the Honda UK calendar. This project has come from our hearts to celebrate a unique man and momentous machine together. To see John, his 100th start Fireblade SP and all of these customers come together, is amazing. And I know there’ll be some very happy people tonight, in their garages, revelling in their new pride and joy…



The New Owners

Nicholas Taylor 2/30

It’s been a day I’ve been looking forward to for some time. I own a few Fireblades and when this was launched at Motorcycle Live last year, I jumped straight in and paid my deposit hoping that I might be one of the lucky few to be picked. When I was told in December/January time that I’d be receiving number 2, I was absolutely delighted. I’m a big fan of John and enjoyed watching him at the TT and for him to be here whilst picking up this special Fireblade has simply made the day fantastic!

Rob Haywood 23/30

Quite simply, I’m a massive Honda fan and had pretty much most of the Fireblades since 1992. I’m also a big TT fan, marshalled there for many years and have watched John since his first TT in 1996. As soon as the bike was launched, I had to have one. I specifically asked for number 23 which matches his current number of TT wins and to have him here, sign the bike and talk about his career and been absolutely awesome, what a day!

And the bike they’re getting

As John says the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP is a special bike out of the box. Add some 30th Anniversary detailing and it gets that little bit more special. But with the JMG 100th Start Fireblade SP the special factor goes off the scale.

It wears a full replica respray, incorporating Gold detailing and film strip, Genuine Honda Accessories carbon fibre front mudguard, rear hugger, seat cowl and tall screen. John’s signature crowns the airbox cover and each bike displays an individually numbered plaque on the headstock.

The bike also comes with a custom Fireblade garage mat, a paddock stand, a Genuine Honda Accessories indoor body cover, and an individually numbered 3D laser-engraved crystal featuring a design of the John McGuinness 100th Start replica.