Inclement Weather Forces Postponement Of Mini Cup Round At NJMP

New Jersey Motorsports Park Will Again Host The Rescheduled Round On September 2

Threats of lightning on Saturday and heavy rains on Sunday at New Jersey Motorsports Park in Millville, New Jersey, July 15-16, forced MotoAmerica to reschedule what would have been the fourth round of the Mission Mini Cup By Motul series to what will now be the fifth round of the championship at NJMP on September 2.

The September 2 make-up round at New Jersey Motorsports Park will be open to all riders who were signed up to compete in the rained-out July 15-16 round.

“Unfortunately, we encountered the worst weather possible over the weekend with MotoAmerica Mini Cup,” said MotoAmerica Mini Cup series manager Cory Texter. “We did the best we could to get the program in, but Mother Nature wasn’t having it. It’s essential we get this round complete for the riders, so I’m thankful we could come up with a make-up date for those who attended over the weekend. As for the schedule, we will run a practice in the morning, followed by four races.”

There are three rounds remaining in the 2023 Mission Mini Cup By Motul Series: August 18-19 at Pittsburgh International Race Complex in Wampum, Pennsylvania; September 2 at New Jersey Motorsports Park; and the series finale at New Jersey Motorsports Park, September 22-23.