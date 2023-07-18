Belford in charge on the way into Brands Hatch

The points leader is guaranteed to remain so after Round 5, but can the field cut that deficit?

Evan Belford’s (City Lifting/RS Racing) charge towards the crown took a big step forward last time out at Snetterton, and the number 52 now has a sizeable 62-point lead on the nearest competition. That remains Amanuel Brinton (Kovara Projects/RS Racing) despite a DNF in Race 2, and the race is on to try and cut that deficit.

Brinton has beaten Belford, and recently, so he’ll be aiming to do just that and ensure that sole DNF remains so. Meanwhile, it’s now Julian Correa (Microlise Cresswell Racing) in third overall after two podiums at Snetterton, with his form both consistent and seeing the American manage to pair that with moving forward, round on round. Harley McCabe (McCabe Racing) is now fourth after likewise showing good consistent form, but he’s only got one podium so that’s a surefire aim.

Meanwhile, the riders who have joined Brinton in beating Belford to a win this season will want more than they got at Snetterton: Sullivan Mounsey (Wilson Racing / Maddison Media) took a top five and but then had a tougher Race 2 in trickier conditions, and Harrison Dessoy’s (Eastern Garage Racing/Microlise Cresswell Racing) early season charge took another hit with a double DNF. The number 55 is now behind Ryan Frost (Talentum Motorsport by Azure Notions) in the standings as Frost continues to impress after that first wildcard became a season, so far, of running in top five contention.

Belford is the clear favourite given his recent run, but it’s far from a done deal and there are plenty of races remaining in 2023. Can the field start their fight back at Brands Hatch? We’ll find out this weekend, with Race 1 at 15:05 (GMT+1) on Saturday before Race 2 at 11:40 on Sunday!

