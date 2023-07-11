Redefining Enduro With The New Xplor Pro 7500 Cone Valve Cartridge

The WP Suspension mission has always been to push boundaries and empower riders with game-changing advantages. The XPLOR PRO COMPONENTS range embodies this commitment, offering cutting-edge technology and exceptional craftsmanship to take off-road adventures to a whole new level. Maintaining this standard and to further enable off-road riders to push their limits, WP Suspension launches the revolutionary new XPLOR PRO 7500 Cartridge.

This cutting-edge off-road cartridge sets a new standard for innovation, featuring WP Suspension’s highly successful CONE VALVE Technology, and promises to transform the off-road riding experience – as shown by Red Bull KTM Factory enduro legend Manuel Lettenbichler

Unmatched Innovation: Built on years of expertise and relentless research and development, the XPLOR PRO 7500 Cartridge incorporates state-of-the-art engineering and advanced materials and is available now, for riders seeking the ultimate off-road suspension upgrade, enhanced riding confidence and unrivalled suspension dynamics.

Main characteristics and features

New cartridge including CONE VALVE Technology

Improved response and feedback from riding surface in every riding situation

Pressurized system reduces cavitation risk – no damping loss

Extreme durability due to the use of the highest quality materials

All adjustments can be made externally

CLOSED CARTRIDGE Technology

Fully adjustable with standard tools

Handcrafted with the greatest of care

Adjustable spring preload

THE XPLOR PRO 7500 Cartridge will fit the following motorcycles:

Husqvarna / KTM / GASGAS: All Enduro and Cross Country Models from 2024

The XPLOR PRO 7500 Cartridge is available from WP AUTHORISED CENTRES now, retailing at £1,313.05 (including VAT).

For more information on THE XPLOR 7500 Cartridge, visit the WP Suspension website here.

For more aftermarket news check out our dedicated page Motorcycle Aftermarket News

For more detailed information visit your nearest WP AUTHORISED CENTRE or go to the WP Suspension official website wp-suspension.com