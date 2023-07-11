Dunlop introduces Geomax MX34: Next generation intermediate MX Tyre

Dunlop has further developed its championship-winning Geomax motocross range with the introduction of Geomax MX34, a versatile MX tire with a number of innovations that build on its acclaimed predecessor.

With the aim to provide more grip for motocross riders of all levels, from professional racers to amateurs, Geomax MX34 has been designed with race-proven performance and consistency in mind. It is the successor to Geomax MX33, which has become the tire of choice on a wide range of soft, mud and intermediate surfaces, and in variable weather conditions.

The new tire sits in the range between the sand and mud-orientated Geomax MX14 and the intermediate to hardpack-focused Geomax MX53.

Ride like a champion: Race-proven technology

Geomax MX34 has already been raced by some of the world’s top motocross riders in both the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) and AMA Supercross Championship. Whether it’s motocross or racing slicks for superbikes, Dunlop works with teams to develop its future tires on the track, giving race-proven performance to all riders.

The new tire features improved designs on both front and rear. On the front, an optimised block design and updated compound gives enhanced traction and durability compared to its predecessor. Larger spacing between blocks achieves superior mud evacuation, meanwhile.

On the rear tire, the centre blocks have been made 11% higher and 44% wider to deliver more traction. This increased rear grip gives riders greatly improved acceleration and better feel and feedback. Together, the new designs also offer improved standing-start grip to help with holeshot potential.

Luca Davide Andreoni, Marketing Manager, Dunlop Motorcycle Europe: “The new Dunlop Geomax MX34 adds even more traction and pace to what was already an exceptional tire. Working with top teams in MXGP and Supercross, we have improved a number of features to give riders of all levels better durability, traction and slide control on a wide range of soft to intermediate surfaces. Together with Geomax MX14 and MX53, we are proud to offer our strongest motocross range yet, drawing on our innovations from winning in top professional championships.”

Geomax MX34 will be available from July 2023 in 17 sizes, covering 10, 12, 14, 17, 19 and 21-inch front fitments, and 10, 12, 14, 16, 18 and 19-inch rear fitments.

