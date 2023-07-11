‘Hot’ bobble hat offer for show visitors as Motorcycle Live and Zerofit join forces

Visitors to Motorcycle Live – the UK’s biggest and most interactive bike show, in association with Bikesure Insurance – will now have the opportunity to experience the unique heating powers of thermal wear giants Zerofit, courtesy of an exclusive ticket offer for showgoers.

Visitors who purchase an adult ticket to Motorcycle Live priced at £28, can collect a Zerofit Thermal Bobble Hat (worth £20) when they arrive at the show!

Designed by the same innovation team that created the award-winning Heatrub Ultimate Baselayer, the Thermal Bobble Hat is the perfect accessory to complete a cold weather wardrobe. It’s stylish for day-to-day activities and comes in an eye-catching Jet-Black colourway, adorned with the brand logo of Zerofit – The World’s Warmest Baselayer®.

To take advantage of show entry AND a Zerofit thermal bobble hat, visitors simply purchase the £28 advance ticket* – before 5pm on 18th November 2023 and then collect their bobble hat when they visit the show.

Finlay McAllan, Managing Director of Motorcycle Live said, “We’re delighted to be working with Zerofit to give visitors additional value on their day out to Motorcycle Live. The bobble hat is stylish and incredibly warm, the perfect accessory for tackling the winter weather.”

The UK’s largest motorcycle show takes place at the National Exhibition Centre, Birmingham, between 18-26 November 2023. Tickets can be booked here.

For more information on Motorcycle Live, in association with Bikesure Insurance, visit www.motorcyclelive.co.uk – be sure to check out the competitions page for a chance to win some great prizes, including the ‘Ultimate Head-to-Toe Biking Bundle’ from Zerofit worth £250.

*All bookings are subject to a £2 transaction fee

Zerofit Bobble hat must be collected during show opening hours (10am – 5pm daily).

Zerofit Thermal Bobble Hat cannot be exchanged for alternative Zerofit items or for the cash value.