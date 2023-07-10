Harley-Davidson Motorbike Donated To Look Good Feel Better Charity

Harley-Davidson Motorbike Donated to ‘Look Good Feel Better’ cancer support charity– for sale with Silverstone Auctions – with ‘No Reserve’.

A 1949 Harley-Davidson WLC 750cc motorbike donated to the cancer support charity –Look Good Feel Better – sponsored in part by the beauty industry – has put the bike up for sale with Silverstone Auctions at ‘No Reserve’.

The bike was donated to the charity by Kiehl’s which is part of the L’Oréal Group. It was on display in Kiehl’s flagship store in Regent Street, London, as part of the Kiehl’s marketing and advertising material until the store closed last year. Earlier this year the Harley was donated to the charity to auction to raise the much needed funds to provide services to people going through cancer.

Sarah Lenson, the Operations Manager of Look Good Feel Better says the funds raised will make such a difference. Look Good Feel Better aims to boost the physical and emotional wellbeing of people living with cancer. It offers a series of face-to-face group sessions and online workshops to help regain their sense of normality, make friends and look good and feel better. Workshops are run by beauty industry experts and offer practical make-up and skincare tips, as well as advice about changes to skin, eyebrows, eyelashes, hair, nails and body confidence. Services are free and open to anyone facing cancer. She said: “Our brief is to help them through their cancer journey. It can be very hard for patients but the work we do is the most rewarding of my life.” A sum of £500 will sponsor a workshop and support 10 people going through cancer.

This Harley-Davidson example was once based in Holland, then it was bought by a classic vehicle company called Attington Classics Ltd in Oxfordshire. Kiehl’s then bought it on 5th September 2014.

When Sarah Lenson of the cancer charity saw that a Harley-Davidson motorbike had been donated to the charity she was a little confused about what to do with it and thought eBay might be the best way to sell it, but decided to so some further research.

Sarah contacted Mark Bryan, Motorcycle Manager of Silverstone Auctions, to enquire on the value and Mark made the charity an offer it could not refuse – a no charge deal at auction and a stand at the event.

Mark says of the bike. “It’s a lovely older restored 1939 Harley-Davidson WL 750 in good condition and I thought it would do better at auction in front of an audience of bidders who love and appreciate motorbikes. Plus, as a charity lot Silverstone Auctions will donate 100% of the hammer price to the Look Good Feel Better cancer charity, so we look forward to some keen bidding.”

This motorcycle along with almost 170 other bikes are coming up for sale at Silverstone Auctions Shuttleworth Sale on 30th July and can be viewed online at www.silverstoneauctions.com. Here interested parties can also register to bid, be it online, on the telephone, via a commission bid or live in the room on the day. The Auction takes place at Shuttleworth, Old Warden Park, Bedfordshire, SG18 9EP on Sunday 30th July, with a viewing day on Saturday 29th July. This promises to be a great event with visitors to the auction able to explore the estates working aeronautical and automotive collection as well as its Regency Swiss Garden and grounds.

Full details of this charity lot can be found here:

https://www.silverstoneauctions.com/sa087-lot-20949-1949-harley-davidson-wlc-45

