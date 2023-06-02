Samuel Di Sora leads Friday’s practice in Misano

Samuel Di Sora was fastest in the combined results, having set his best time in the morning session.

The French rider was second in FP2 with hotter track conditions, as he’ll be chasing his first win of the season this weekend. Local rider Matteo Vannuci finished Friday in second place only 0.151s behind Di Sora. Unlike Di Sora, Vannuci set his fastest time in the afternoon practice. Bruno Ieraci, competing as a wildcard, was third on Friday for his first day back in WorldSSP300 since Portimao 2022.

Another Italian rider made it into the top four as Kevin Sabatucci (Team Flembbo – PI Performances) secured fourth place on Friday as he returns from injury. His best time was a 1’50.059s to finish ahead of Humberto Maier (Yamaha MS Racing/AD78 Latin America Team) in fifth, with the Brazilian having limited running in FP2 due to a crash at Turns 5-6 which brought out the red flags; he was taken to the medical centre for a check-up following the crash. Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (Accolade Smrz Racing BGR) rounded out the top six, just over half a second down on Di Sora’s time.

WorldSSP300 action resumes on Saturday with the Tissot Superpole from 09:45 (Local Time), followed Race 1 at 12:40.

WorldSSP300 Combined Results after FP2

1. Samuel Di Sora (ProDina Kawasaki Racing) 1’49.601s

2. Matteo Vannucci (AG Motorsport Italia Yamaha) +0.151s

3. Bruno Ieraci (ProDina Kawasaki Racing) +0.314s

4. Kevin Sabatucci (Team Flembbo – PI Performances) +0.458s

5. Humberto Maier (Yamaha MS Racing/AD78 Latin America Team) +0.497s

6. Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (Accolade Smra Racing BGR) +0.544s

P1 | Samuel Di Sora | ProDina Kawasaki Racing | 1’49.601s

“Very good start to the weekend here in Misano, my team’s home race. I am happy with today’s result and with the pace we had all day, even if this afternoon it was a bit too hot with more than 45 degrees on the asphalt. It was a bit tricky, and there were a lot of crashes because of that. We were able to work on the bike for Sunday’s race, and this is the most important thing.

I like Misano a lot; when it’s hot, it’s more difficult for everybody, but we are strong in these conditions. Hopefully, we can do better than last year and have a good race. The Italian riders are strong here, but we’ll fight against them and try to win one of the races.”

