The return of Giallo Ducati: special liveries for the official WorldSBK and MotoGP teams for the Misano races.

Ducati pays tribute to its history in the world of racing by announcing that both the official WorldSBK (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati Team) and MotoGP (Ducati Lenovo Team) teams will compete in the Misano rounds of their respective World Championships with a special livery characterized by the return of Giallo Ducati colour.

The project was presented during a press conference held at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli in which Centro Stile Ducati Director Andrea Ferraresi took part together with the Italian designer Aldo Drudi, the man who created the special livery . The unveiling for the fans took place shortly before the formation lap of Race-1 of the Italian WorldSBK round, when the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati Team opened the garage door and the official riders, World Champion Alvaro Bautista and teammate Michael Ruben Rinaldi, entered the track astride their respective Panigale V4 R in Giallo Ducati with race suits coordinated with the shades of the bike.

Yellow is a colour that has an important tradition in the history of the Bologna-based motorcycle manufacturer. The first sport motorcycles in this colour date back to the first half of the ’70s (the 750 Sport and 750 SS Desmo of the Spaggiari team), but it was in the ’90s that Giallo Ducati, the colour that specifically inspired this livery, had the moment of greatest popularity with the adoption in the world of racing, which then extended to series production. The memorable models in Giallo Ducati certainly include the Ducati 748, whose racing version took Paolo Casoli to victory in the 1997 edition of the Supersport World Series, without forgetting superbikes such as the 916, 996, 749, 999 and other various models in the range.

“Ducati has an extraordinary history of which its passionate fans are extremely proud. The yellow colour is an important part of this and we have chosen to celebrate it through a contemporary livery full of energy. – declared Andrea Ferraresi, Ducati Centro Stile Director – Colour is an essential ingredient for brand recognition and a fundamental element for all Ducatisti. Ducati is Red, but Yellow also belongs to us and at the same time has an important tradition in Italian motorsport. Giallo Ducati reflects important aspects of our identity, such as energy, enthusiasm and audacity and is a really nice tribute to our sporting history in the year in which we race as World Champions in the two most important motorcycle championships”.

From a chromatic point of view, the livery of the Panigale V4 R of the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati Team has been designed starting from the original graphic base. Giallo Ducati becomes the dominant colour of the bike and is crossed by black, grey and white blocks and lines, creating a combination that celebrates the sporting history of the Bologna-based motorcycle manufacturer, but at the same time gives Giallo Ducati a modern identity.

