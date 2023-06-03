Scorching lap times set the grids for Sunday in Jerez!

New polesitters, consistency showing and possible upsets on the cards for tomorrow!

The pole positions are decided with Angel Piqueras (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0) doing the business in the Finetwork FIM JuniorGP™ World Championship. In Moto2™ European Championship Carlos Tatay (Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team) secured his first pole of the season. Maximo Quiles (Aspar Junior Team) made it back-to-back poles in the European Talent Cup and Daniel Muñoz (SP57 Racing Team) lines up at the head of the grid in the Stock European Championship.

JuniorGP™

Starting with JuniorGP™, a blistering lap of 1:46.433 gave Piqueras his first pole position of the season and in fact his first pole position in the class. A testament to just how good that lap time was is the fact that he sits over half a second clear of the field, with the only other rider in the 1:46s, Xabi Zurutuza (MTA Junior Team), taking 2nd on the grid for tomorrow’s JuniorGP™ races which is Zurutuza’s first front row of the season. Starting 3rd is another front row debutant in 2023, Kiwi Cormac Buchanan (AGR Team) has a perfect opportunity to capitalise for a first JuniorGP™ podium tomorrow.

Heading up the second row of the grid is David Almansa (Finetwork Mir Racing Team), a name familiar to those that have been watching the Moto3™ World Championship this year. Alongside Almansa in 5th is another rider that’s no stranger to the World Championship scene in Team Estrella Galicia 0,0’s Elia Bartolini with the Italian taking a seasons’ best starting slot of five positions. Completing the second row is Eddie 0’Shea (British Talent Team) who starts from the second row of the grid for the second time this season.

Moto2™ ECh

Upping the horsepower and dropping the lap times, in the Moto2™ ECh Tatay takes his first pole position, denying Senna Agius (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Junior Team) from taking 3 pole positions in a row. Incidentally, Agius won’t actually start on the front row at all and instead will head the second row from 4th. Starting from 2nd on the grid will be Yeray Ruiz (Fau55 Tey Racing) with Niccolo Antonelli (MMR) launching from P3.

ETC

Pole position in the ETC goes the way of 2021 ETC Champion Quilles. The 15-year-old was on pole in Valencia and managed to do the double too, although he started the first race there from 25th on the grid. Lining up next to Quilles is the other standout rider of the season so far, Team Estrella Galicia 0,0’s Brian Uriarte. He’ll be looking to return to winning ways after missing out on victory in Valencia. Completing a star-studded front row is 2022 Champion Guido Pini (AC Racing Team). Pini will be keen to pick up his first victory of the season tomorrow.

Stock ECh

Finally, Muñoz will line up on pole position once again in the Stock ECh, over four tenths clear of Eric Fernandez (Fau55 Tey Racing). The front row is completed by Easyrace Team’s Marco Garcia with his second 3rd place gird slot of the season.

That’s it for Saturday! The grids are set, join us tomorrow as we go racing in Jerez!

11:00 – JuniorGP™ Race 1 – 15 laps

12:00 – ETC Race 1 – 14 laps

13:00 – Moto2™ ECh Race – 16 laps

14:00 – JuniorGP™ Race 2 – 15 laps

15:00 – ETC Race 2 – 14 laps

16:00 – Stock ECh Race – 16 laps

