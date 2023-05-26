Search
Sign up to our newsletter
HomeIndustry NewsSuzuki spring savings offer extended with more models on 2.9% low-rate finance...

Suzuki spring savings offer extended with more models on 2.9% low-rate finance deal

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Click here for more info on RST's 2023 CollectionRst 2023 Collection 1070pxl X 363pxl

This Weeks Events


Submit your event here Event Submission Form | Check out full Events Page

Suzuki spring savings offer extended with more models on 2.9% low-rate finance deal

Suzuki Spring Savings Offer Extended With More Models On 2.9% Low-rate Finance DealSuzuki has sweetened its popular spring low-rate finance by adding additional models to its 2.9% APR finance offer, available on either a three-year PCP or HP agreement, with just a £500 deposit required. The offer runs until the end of June.

Freshly-added to the offer is the best-selling sports-tourer of 2022, the GSX-S1000GT and the full-luggage version GSX-S1000GT+, which includes two 36 litre panniers as standard. Also included is the GSX-S1000, which shares the same 152PS, GSX-R-derived engine, and the new V-Strom 1050 and off-road ready V-Strom 1050DE.

Launched in the spring, the new V-Strom 1050 and V-Strom 1050DE both feature a bi-directional quickshifter, colour TFT dash, selectable power modes, and multiple traction control settings. Making it more suited when the going gets tougher, V-Strom 1050DE gets an additional off-road traction control mode and the option to disengage the rear ABS, as well as chassis enhancements to give it more ground clearance and longer travel suspension.

The GSX-S1000GT and GSX-S1000, powered by Suzuki’s legendary 999cc, inline four-cylinder engine with its superbike heritage, also get selectable power modes, varying levels of traction control, and a bi-directional quickshifter. Enhancing its touring capabilities, the GT also gets cruise control and smartphone connectivity to its colour TFT display.

Jonathan Martin, Suzuki GB head of motorcycles, said “The warm weather has arrived, and it is shaping up to be a great spring and summer of motorcycling. And with so much of our range now included on our low-rate finance offer, it gives customers the best possible opportunity to get out and ride on a new Suzuki. Just a £500 minimum deposit means getting on a new Suzuki this spring is even more accessible, bringing the opportunity for exciting summer rides closer.”

Find out more about Suzuki’s current offers and promotions, here.Suzuki Spring Savings Offer Extended With More Models On 2.9% Low-rate Finance Deal

For more Suzuki GB news check out our dedicated page Suzuki GB News

For more information on Suzuki Bikes GB visit bikes.suzuki.co.uk/bikes/

Directory Text Logo Black800Checkout our new Motorcycle Business Directory and add your business 

Weise Clothing

Click here for more info on Weise Clothing

2023 Rx 7v Evo 1070pxl X 363pxl Banner

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Ride And RestClick here for more info on Ride and Rest

Previous article
Dunlop to join Harley-Davidson’s 120th anniversary celebration

RELATED ARTICLES

Follow us on socials

Latest News

Advert

Latest articles

MORE STORIES
Dunlop To Join Harley-davidson’s 120th Anniversary Celebration

Dunlop to join Harley-Davidson’s 120th anniversary celebration

Frank Duggan - 0