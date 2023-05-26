Suzuki spring savings offer extended with more models on 2.9% low-rate finance deal

Suzuki has sweetened its popular spring low-rate finance by adding additional models to its 2.9% APR finance offer, available on either a three-year PCP or HP agreement, with just a £500 deposit required. The offer runs until the end of June.

Freshly-added to the offer is the best-selling sports-tourer of 2022, the GSX-S1000GT and the full-luggage version GSX-S1000GT+, which includes two 36 litre panniers as standard. Also included is the GSX-S1000, which shares the same 152PS, GSX-R-derived engine, and the new V-Strom 1050 and off-road ready V-Strom 1050DE.

Launched in the spring, the new V-Strom 1050 and V-Strom 1050DE both feature a bi-directional quickshifter, colour TFT dash, selectable power modes, and multiple traction control settings. Making it more suited when the going gets tougher, V-Strom 1050DE gets an additional off-road traction control mode and the option to disengage the rear ABS, as well as chassis enhancements to give it more ground clearance and longer travel suspension.

The GSX-S1000GT and GSX-S1000, powered by Suzuki’s legendary 999cc, inline four-cylinder engine with its superbike heritage, also get selectable power modes, varying levels of traction control, and a bi-directional quickshifter. Enhancing its touring capabilities, the GT also gets cruise control and smartphone connectivity to its colour TFT display.

Jonathan Martin, Suzuki GB head of motorcycles, said “The warm weather has arrived, and it is shaping up to be a great spring and summer of motorcycling. And with so much of our range now included on our low-rate finance offer, it gives customers the best possible opportunity to get out and ride on a new Suzuki. Just a £500 minimum deposit means getting on a new Suzuki this spring is even more accessible, bringing the opportunity for exciting summer rides closer.”

