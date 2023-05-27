Search
Pre-TT Classic practice kicks of 2023 TT Festival.

Richard radcliffe
By Richard radcliffe

TT 2023 began in customary fashion with the first practice session for the Pre-TT Classic. This year has seen a very strong entry with a large of newcomers joining the established front runners. The Sidecars; once in decline are showing a steady increase in numbers. The evening was sunny and warm; the track dry and all went to plan apart from some oil being dropped at Ballawhetstone.

The slip road at our vantage point of Ballakeighan had a few customers; as is normal for the first session. Newcomer Stefan Dobler was the fastest man down that road. The number of machines retiring there was by a distance the highest ever seen. The sessions went well with the usual names at the top of the nascent leader board; there was a newcomer at the top in the chairs Kieran Clarke and new passenger Andrew Johnson led the way from Bob Dawson and Matthew Sims.

The Singles were led by multiple winners Mike Hose and Barry Davidson. The 1100cc leaders were Jamie Coward and Dominic Herbertson; that order was reversed for the Senior (500cc) class. In the Junior Superbikes Rhys Hardisty led from Chris Moore. The Classic 250 / Post Classic 125cc class was led by Keith Shannon with Ewan Hamilton second. The Junior (350cc) field was led by Adam McLean and Barry Davidson. The Superbikes were headed by Jamie Coward and Paul Jordan.

Saturday afternoon will see further practice for all classes. The evening will see the first four races of the meeting. Sunday afternoon will see the remaining six races. The weather is set fair so we should have some exciting racing in the sunshine.

