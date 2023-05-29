Ducati renews agreement with Michele Pirro as test rider for another three years.

Ducati Corse is pleased to announce that Michele Pirro will continue as the Borgo Panigale manufacturer’s test rider for another three years until the end of 2026.

Hailing from San Giovanni Rotondo and a nine-time Italian Champion, Michele has been a key contributor to the development of the Desmosedici GP for the past eleven years. Pirro has also taken part in the development of the Ducati MotoE, which debuted in the last GP weekend at Le Mans in the first race of the FIM MotoE World Championship.

In addition to taking part in countless test sessions with the Ducati Test Team and racing in the Italian Superbike Championship with the Panigale V4 R, Michele has also been present at numerous MotoGP Grands Prix and, in a little over a week, will participate as a wild card in the upcoming Italian GP, scheduled from 9th-11th June at Mugello.

Luigi Dall’Igna (General Manager of Ducati Corse)

“We are delighted to be able to count on Michele again for the next three years. Pirro started his work as a test rider eleven years ago, so no other rider knows our Desmosedici GP as well as he does. It is also thanks to his valuable contribution that we have been able to make our bike as competitive as it is today. The goal is to continue to grow; being able to count on Michele’s great experience is definitely an asset in our development work.”



Michele Pirro (#51, Ducati MotoGP Test Team)

“Most of my sporting career has been with Ducati, and I can’t imagine myself in any other colour than the red of the Borgo Panigale manufacturer. I arrived here in 2013, probably during the most difficult years for Ducati Corse, but now I am also experiencing the best ones for the company. I am very proud of what we have done together. I have worked closely with the new generation of Italian riders and always learn something new from them. As always, I will work hard to continue contributing to developing the Desmosedici GP and the Panigale V4. I thank Claudio, Gigi, Paolo and Davide, and all the people who believe in me. Forza Ducati always!”