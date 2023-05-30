Guaranteed fun with the Hypermotard 950 RVE and the new Graffiti Livery Evo livery.

The Hypermotard 950 is Bologna’s fun bike designed for all enthusiasts who want to be the protagonists of adrenaline-pumping adventures together with their bike. Sporty and fun, the Hypermotard combines exuberant performance with refined electronics that guarantee full control in every situation.

Inspired by the world of supermotards, the Hypermotard 950 is a bike with a young character that makes fun its main feature. The aggressive look invites you to get on the saddle for a riding experience of pure pleasure, supported by the latest generation Ducati technology.

For 2024, the Hypermotard 950 RVE version changes its look and is updated with new graphics called Graffiti Livery Evo.

The new livery uses water decals with the aim of obtaining a refined and complex graphic design which, as for the previous livery, is inspired by works of street art. The graphics involve the entire bike, thus creating an effect comparable to that of airbrush painting. The RVE logo, placed on the rear sides, is a further detail that identifies the new Graffiti Livery Evo livery.

The Hypermotard 950 transmits lightness and essentiality thanks to its clean shapes and taut lines. The reference to the supermotard world can be found in the high double exhaust, in the straight saddle profile and in the extreme proportions of the bike, which communicate agility and adrenaline, even when stationary. In addition to the RVE version in Graffiti Livery Evo, the Hypermotard family is made up of the standard 950 version, available in Ducati Red, and the SP version. The latter further accentuates the sporty character of the Hypermotard thanks to its Öhlins suspension with increased travel, forged Marchesini wheels and Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) Up and Down EVO as standard (the latter also standard on the Hypermotard 950 RVE).

The modern and sophisticated electronic sector of the Hypermotard 950 is made up of ABS Cornering Bosch EVO, integrated with the Slide by Brake function which allows controlled powersliding when entering corners in safety, and Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) EVO, which can always be monitored by the 4.3” TFT display. The rider is also free to customise his riding styles and restore the operating parameters set by Ducati on the three Riding Modes Sport, Touring and Urban.

The Hypermotard family is equipped with the 937 cc Ducati Testastretta 11° twin-cylinder engine which reaches 114 hp at 9,000 rpm, while 80% of the torque is available at 3,000 rpm. All versions of the range – Hypermotard 950, 950 SP and 950 RVE – are available in depowered 35 KW versions, ideal for A2 license holders.

Accessories for Hypermotard 950

The style of your Hypermotard 950 can be made even more dynamic thanks to the Style and Sport packages and the numerous Ducati Performance accessories, designed to enhance the fun-bike’s aesthetics and versatility. From the homologated Termignoni silencers with titanium sleeve of the Sport package to the carbon fibre tank guard of the Style package, passing through the passenger grab handles and the soft tank bag: every Ducatista can choose and view their favourite accessories in the “Configurator” section of the Ducati.com website.

To reflect the energetic soul of the Hypermotard 950 in full Ducati style, a wide range of suits, jackets and helmets is available on the website Shop.Ducati.com, ready to satisfy the needs and tastes of all enthusiasts.

Hypermotard protagonist of the DRE

Young motorcyclists who ride depowered versions are at the centre of the DRE Rookie, the DRE Academy course that teaches them to acquire a safe and enjoyable riding style, bringing the concept of safety in the saddle to young people. The Hypermotard 950 and the SP version are also the protagonists of the DRE Road, the exclusive course that combines theory lessons and practice on the track to hone one’s riding skills.

