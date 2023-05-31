Search
Cardo Systems Acquires Riser, a Motorcycle Navigation App

By Frank Duggan

Ktm And Cardo Systems Expand Cooperation To Include Ktm Packtalk EdgeCardo Systems Acquires Riser, a Motorcycle Navigation App, to Expand its Reach and Offer Comprehensive Solutions to Riders.

Cardo Systems, a leading provider of wireless communication systems for motorcycle riders, Outdoor and Off-Road Vehicles (ORV) has announced today its acquisition of Riser, based in Vienna Austria, a popular motorcycle navigation app with an array of social features.

This acquisition will bring together the strengths of both companies, providing riders with a comprehensive range of communication, social and navigation solutions.

Riser and Cardo will be working collaboratively. Initially, the app will operate as it currently does, and gradually, the app will develop into an app represented by both companies.

The acquisition will allow Cardo to expand its reach beyond traditional communication systems and offer riders an all-in-one communication, navigation, and social networking solution.

“We are excited to join forces with Riser, which has created an innovative motorcycle app that enhances the riding experience,” said Cardo Systems CEO Alon Lumbroso. “This acquisition will enable us to provide our customers with an even wider range of solutions, including navigation, community, and safety, that meet their evolving needs.”

Dominik Koffu, founder of Riser, added, “We are thrilled to become part of the Cardo family and combine our strengths to provide riders with a comprehensive set of tools that make their riding experience safer and more enjoyable. We look forward to continuing to develop and innovate our technology under the Cardo umbrella.”

KTM CEO, Stefan Pierer, expressed, “I am delighted to see Riser find a new home with Cardo, and we have every confidence that together they will achieve great success.”

The acquisition of Riser is part of Cardo’s ongoing strategy to commit to providing riders with the most advanced and user-friendly communication and navigation systems. Cardo is dedicated to meeting the needs of riders of all levels, from casual enthusiasts to professional riders, and this acquisition will help us achieve this goal.

For more Cardo Systems news check out our dedicated page Cardo Systems News

or head to the official Cardo Systems website cardosystems.com/

