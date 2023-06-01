FIM World Supercross Championship set for Singapore GP

SX Global announces partnership with Lushington Entertainments to deliver the FIM World Supercross Singapore GP.

National Stadium, Singapore to erupt as WSX makes its Asian region debut

SX Global, the official and exclusive promoter of the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX), has today revealed that the location of the Asian of the 2023 championship will take place in Singapore, within the iconic National Stadium, the region’s premier sports, entertainment, and lifestyle venue. The Asian round will be known as the WSX Singapore Grand Prix.

In an exciting coup for the championship, the event will be promoted via a joint venture partnership with promoter Lushington Entertainments and the team that, through its corporate affiliate, Singapore GP, stages one of the biggest motorsport and entertainment events on the planet: the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix.

Undoubtedly one of the world’s most popular tourist destinations and renowned sports and entertainment hubs of the East, Singapore will host WSX for the first time, attracting fans from not only Asia but from around the globe to experience elite supercross competition. WSX will feature 40 racers from 10 teams competing on the ultimate dirt battlefield. Fans can expect thrilling, high-flying supercross action, entertainment and pyrotechnics.

SX Global CEO Adam Bailey said Singapore was an obvious choice to host a World Supercross Championship round because of its geographical location and world-class venue offering.

“Singapore is a fantastic location for the World Supercross Championship because it’s one of the world’s travel hubs and is central to huge masses of the population throughout Asia, and its National Stadium provides the ideal venue to stage a round of world championship racing,” Bailey said.

“Within a three-hour flight of Singapore are the world’s largest motorcycle markets, including Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand, making South-East Asia an extremely important region for the World Supercross Championship as we continue to expand our global footprint.

“Partnering with Lushington Entertainments is a huge opportunity for the championship and for supercross as a whole. We are thrilled to be working with the same team at the helm of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, the original night race that set the benchmark for combining on-track activity with world-class entertainment and music acts.

“They are absolute experts at combining world championship motorsport and entertainment, and there is no one better for us to partner with to deliver an incredible experience in Singapore.”

Lushington Entertainments executive director Adam Firth said, “We are very pleased to partner with SX Global to bring the world class WSX to Asia for the first time and to do so in our home country Singapore.

“It is a great opportunity to deliver another premier motorsport event that will appeal to a wide audience that includes families, millennials, and sports fans. Over the coming years, we will work with SX Global to grow World Supercross throughout the Asian region.”

Register now at WSXChampionship.com to be the first to know when tickets go on sale.

2023 World Supercross Championship Calendar

British GP Villa Park, Birmingham 1 July

French GP Groupama Stadium Lyon-Décines, 22 July

Singapore GP National Stadium, Singapore 30 September

German GP Merkur Spiel Arena, Dusseldorf 14 October

Canadian GP BC Place, Vancouver 28 October

Australian GP Marvel Stadium, Melbourne 24-25 November