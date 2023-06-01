New 2023 Arai limited edition RX-7V Evo helmet, celebrating the 100th anniversary of the MANX GP road race.

To celebrate this year’s 100th Anniversary of the Isle of Man Manx Grand Prix, Arai helmets -in partnership with TheVisorShop.com and the Manx Grand Prix Motorcycle Club – have produced a limited-edition Arai RX7V Evo helmet with ECE R22-06 approval. This is the first time there has been a helmet for the Manx Grand Prix and the detailed design highlights the mountain course over which the Manx GP has been held since 1923.

From the start to finish, the helmet design introduces a golden line around the commemorative helmet following the topography of the world’s most challenging 37.73-mile racetrack. This limited-edition helmet features some of the iconic landmarks and timing sectors the island is famous for, together with the Triskelion (Three Legs of Man).

The helmet will be available to purchase from Thursday 20th July exclusively through thevisorshop.com and Crossan Motorcycles Ltd – RRP £829.99. The Manx Motorcycle Club will receive a royalty from the sale of each of the limited-edition Manx GP helmets so all sales will support this fantastic club.

This UK exclusive helmet will be officially unveiled at the Isle of Man TT in the Arai Village, at 9am GMT on Thursday 1st June 2023.

