Search
Sign up to our newsletter
HomeIndustry NewsAftermarketSW-Motech get the Hornet buzzing

SW-Motech get the Hornet buzzing

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Click here for more info on RST's 2023 CollectionRst 2023 Collection 1070pxl X 363pxl

This Weeks Events


Submit your event here Event Submission Form | Check out full Events Page

SW-Motech get the Hornet buzzing

Sw-motech Get The Hornet BuzzingHigh quality German luggage and protection for the new Honda Hornet.

Honda’s Hornet has returned to the range after almost a decade, promising to be just as versatile as its 1990s namesake.

Owners of the new incarnation can ensure the new model is even more accomplished than the old, with a comprehensive range of accessories from SW-Motech. All designed to complement the naked street bike, without ruining its minimalist lines. The range includes:

Sw-motech Get The Hornet BuzzingLuggage
SW-Motech’s Pro Tank Ring (£32.95) offers quick and fuss-free fitting of their Pro Series Tank Bags; from the compact 3-5 litre Pro Micro (£112.96), the handy 5-8 litre Daypack (£138.95), to the spacious Pro Trial (£204.95), which is expandable from 13-18 litres.

For extra carrying capacity, a complete Urban ABS side case system for the Hornet (pictured) adds 33 litres of storage with minimal weight. The system retails at just £423.36 and comes with everything needed to get going, including two discreet SLC Side carriers that fix to existing points on the CB750’s subframe, and a pair of lightweight, 16.5 litre, Urban ABS cases. These come with waterproof inner bags, built-in anti-theft protection and lockable zippers.Sw-motech Get The Hornet Buzzing

Protection
Aluminium Lever Guards offer protection for both brake and clutch lever against falls and drops. They’re made from high-quality forged and milled anodized aluminium, mount to the end of the Hornet’s handlebar and retail at £116.64 per pair.

The robust, powder-coated steel Engine Crash Bars (£181.44) add extra insurance against damage. They protect the upper engine casings and radiator and fix to existing mounting points for quick and easy fitting.

Stylish and practical, the high-quality aluminium alloy Front-End Spoiler (£165.20) protects the downpipes, engine casing and chassis from debris thrown up by the front tyre, and gives the Hornet a cool streetfighter look.

For full specifications and prices visit www.sw-motech.co.uk.

The full range of Hornet accessories can be found at https://sw-motech.co.uk/pages/product-result?rq=mk_honda~md_cb750-hornet~hl_750~yr_2023~om_rh12

For more SW-Motech news check out our dedicated page SW-Motech News

Visit www.sw-motech.co.uk for details and to find your nearest retailer.

Checkout our new Motorcycle Business Directory and add your business 

Weise Clothing

Click here for more info on Weise Clothing

2023 Rx 7v Evo 1070pxl X 363pxl Banner

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Ride And RestClick here for more info on Ride and Rest

Previous article
Speeds continue to amaze at TT 2023.

RELATED ARTICLES

Follow us on socials

Latest News

Advert

Latest articles

MORE STORIES
Speeds Continue To Amaze At Tt 2023.

Speeds continue to amaze at TT 2023.

Richard radcliffe - 0