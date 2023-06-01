To celebrate 20 years of cooperation with KTM: MOTOREX presents limited edition of popular engine oils.

To celebrate one of the most successful – and with 20 years also one of the longest lasting – partnerships in the industry between the two power houses KTM and MOTOREX, the latter launches an exclusive limited-edition run of two of its most popular engine oils: POWER SYNT 4T SAE 10W/50 and CROSS POWER 2T. These limited-edition products will be available exclusively at KTM dealers around the globe.

Two decades ago, it all started with a common understanding: coming in second was not an option for either of the two companies. The best solution was to build something great together.

Fast forward to present day, the two companies share 119 world championship titles: from motocross to supercross, enduro to rally, and Moto2 to Moto3. The passion to “exceed the limits” has paid off and was most recently represented with a victory at the 2023 Dakar Rally in January thanks to Kevin Benavides (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing).

It is obvious that this partnership extends much further, so let us leave the world’s muddiest, dustiest race tracks and let’s enter MOTOREX’s Race Laboratory and KTM’s R&D Department. There, under meticulous conditions, the findings from the race track are jointly analyzed to continually challenge the limits of what is possible.

Together with KTM, MOTOREX has the unique possibility to have access to the world’s best riders and teams to constantly test and further develop its products. I It is important to MOTOREX that aside from these race teams, that all other riders around the globe also reap the benefits of this competitive advantage. That is why MOTOREX products are not only made in Switzerland, but also engineered in cooperation with the world’s best motorcycle manufacturer.

In conclusion, it is anything but a coincidence that KTM has been recommending MOTOREX for 20 years.

So here is to another 20 years of being #RaceProven.

