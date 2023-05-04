Team Classic Suzuki announces Webb and Fagan to race GSX-R1000 at Paul Ricard

Team Classic Suzuki will field Danny Webb and Alastair Fagan at this weekend’s opening round of the European Endurance Cup.

The duo will race the team’s new GSX-R1000 K1 in a four-hour endurance race around the famous Paul Ricard circuit.

Webb boasts a long history with Team Classic Suzuki, and has raced both XR69 and RG500 machinery for the outfit at the Classic TT on the Isle of Man. He’s also no stranger to endurance racing – with much EWC experience – or classic endurance racing – having raced for Team Classic Lincs Suzuki around Spa Francorchamps on a GSX-R750.

His teammate for the weekend will be experienced former British Superbike racer Alastair Fagan, standing in for an injured Bob Collins, who was set to make his debut for the team before suffering an injury at Castle Combe.

Fagan, too, is no stranger to Team Classic Suzuki, having ridden the team’s Katana at a previous event.

Danny Webb said, “I’m really looking forward to this weekend. It’s going to be quite an experience riding a GSX-R1000 K1 around the incredible Paul Ricard circuit. The team’s done another awesome job in preparing the bike and it really does look mint as well. We’ve got a good team around us, and the aim is to get a good setting in the bike on Friday ahead of the race. Of course, the goal is to win if we can and I think we’re in with a shout, but this is endurance racing and we all know that anything can happen.”

Alastair Fagan said, “I’m obviously gutted for my mate Bob but, at the same time, I’m honoured to have had the call to replace him on the Team Classic Suzuki GSX-R1000. When you get a call for this gig you don’t say no. I’ve never raced at Paul Ricard but I know the team and I know the bike will be more than up for the job, and I’ll be doing everything I can to help the team get a result.”

Team manager Nathan Colombi added, “I think we’ve got a strong lineup for this weekend’s event. Obviously we know Danny very well, he’s done a lot with us before, his CV speaks for itself, and he’s got a lot of experience. Alastair is joining us a bit last minute, as he’ll be deputising for an injured Bob Collins, but again, we’ve worked together before, he’s a fast, reliable, safe pair of hands with lots of experience on a range of bikes. It’s obviously the first proper outing for the bike so we’ll have a bit of work to get through in practice, but I don’t think we’ll be miles away in terms of setup. There are a lot of good, professional teams in this championship and a lot of fast riders, but hopefully we can have a good race, manage our pit stops well, and come away with a strong result.”

