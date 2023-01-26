The Best MotoGP Riders Ever: From Rossi to Hailwood

Source: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Motogp_%28198044403%29.jpeg

Nothing can beat the thrill of MotoGP. And we have been blessed over the years to watch some of the finest superbike riders of all time.

Therefore, here at Superbike News we have made a list of the best ever riders to grace the sport. Let’s jump in!

Valentino Rossi

Valentino Rossi, also known as “The Doctor,” is widely considered to be one of the best MotoGP riders of all time. He has won nine world championships and 89 Grand Prix races, making him one of the most successful riders in the history of the sport.

Rossi was known for his aggressive riding style and his ability to adapt to different tracks and conditions.

Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez is a relatively newer rider, but he has already made a significant impact on the MotoGP world. With nine world championships and 59 Grand Prix wins, Marquez is one of the most successful riders of his generation. He is known for his top quality riding style and his ability to consistently finish on the podium.

Giacomo Agostini

The legendary MotoGP rider, Giacomo Agostini won 15 world championships and has 68 Grand Prix wins. Agostini dominated the sport in the 1960s and 1970s, winning a record eight consecutive world championships in the 500cc class.

He is one of the greatest riders of all time, and his record for most world championships has yet to be broken.

Mick Doohan

Mick Doohan is a rider who made a major impact on MotoGP, with five world championships and 54 Grand Prix wins to his name.

Doohan was known for his aggressive riding style and his ability to push the limits of his motorcycle. He was a dominant force in the 1990s and is considered one of the best riders of all time.

Jorge Lorenzo

The Spaniard, Jorge Lorenzo is a highly successful MotoGP rider, with five world championships and 47 Grand Prix wins. He retired back in 2019 but still sits at 5th of all time MotoGP Grand Prix wins.

Lorenzo was known for his smooth riding style and his ability to adapt to different racetracks and weather conditions. He always finished on the podium throughout his career, making him one of most consistent riders in history.

Kevin Schwantz

Kevin Schwantz is a legendary MotoGP rider who won a single world championship and 25 Grand Prix races during his career.

Schwantz was known for his aggressive riding style and his ability to get as much speed as possible out of the motorcycle. He was a dominant force in the 1980s and is considered to be one of the finest riders ever.

Wayne Rainey

Wayne Rainey is an exciting rider who made a big impact on MotoGP, with three world championships and 24 Grand Prix wins.

Rainey was famous for his ability to consistently finish on the podium. He was a massive rider in the 1990s and is still a fans favorite even today. Even though he is retired, Rainey appeared at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Eddie Lawson

Eddie Lawson is an American rider who made a lasting impact on the MotoGP world, with four world championships and 31 Grand Prix wins.

Lawson was known for his smooth riding style and his ability to always finish on the podium. He was a dominant force in the 1980s and still has fans across the world.

Mike Hailwood

Mike Hailwood is a legendary MotoGP rider who won nine world championships and 37 Grand Prix races during his career.

Hailwood was known for his ultra fast speed and his ability to adapt to different tracks and circumstances. He dominated the sport in the 1960s and 70s and is still loved in his birthplace, the UK.