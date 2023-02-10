Four ways to upgrade your motorcycle repair shop

When you’ve built your own motorcycle repair shop from the ground up, it’s easy to forget that it’s a business like any other. Yet the truth is, your repair shop could benefit from sound business principles just like any other company.

Below, we’ve outlined four actionable ways for you to upgrade your motorcycle repair shop.

Tighten security

Motorcycles are high-value targets for thieves. In fact, the Metropolitan Police recorded more than 5600 motorcycle thefts in 2021, in London alone.

Invest in staple security products for your motorcycle repair shops, such as CCTV cameras and alarm systems. If you fancy installing this yourself using wireless systems to save on cost, it would be wise to stock up on 9V batteries from suppliers such as RS.

Upgrade software

Like most businesses, your motorcycle garage will benefit from staying up-to-date with the latest software.

Nowadays, there are so many different types of software and a wide variety of platforms that can help streamline your business operations. For instance, software that automatically sends emails to your customers to remind them about upcoming servicing bookings.

Invest in your employees

Your motorcycle garage is only as good as the people running it. This means that investing in your employees is one of the most effective ways you can improve your repair shop.

Engaged employees are one of the key conditions for a thriving business. They’re also more likely to take the steps needed to make customers happy. And these two benefits feed on each other synergistically. So, what can you do to achieve this?

In the first place, make sure that you’re giving your employees the training they need to succeed. The more you invest in supplying them with the skills that the job requires, the better the quality of the work they’ll be able to provide.

Moreover, it’s essential you offer them a clear development path, giving them the inspiration they need to work towards a bright future with your business.

Improve customer service

Since referrals from previous customers is one of the largest factors in winning new business, the success of your motorcycle garage depends on you giving customers consistently high levels of service.

Seek to understand your customers needs. Ask for feedback and consider what you can learn and how you can improve using recurring patterns of feedback as your basis.

Wherever possible seek to exceed your customers’ expectations. When they’re especially delighted by you, they’re more likely to go out of their way to pay you back in kind. Whether that’s by writing a particularly good review for you or spreading the word about your motorbike garage, it can only work in your favour.

Which of the above steps could make the biggest impact for your motorcycle repair shop? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section.