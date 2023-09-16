The fight for the crown intensifies in epic Global Series Round 2 battle

Cristianmm17, trast73 and davideturrisi06 emerged victorious from the triple header in Round 2 of the Global Series, with the title fight now closer than ever.

The MotoGP™ eSport Championship will be decided by the finest of margins as just one point separates two of the favourites for the 2023 crown after a dramatic Round 2 of the Global Series.

The headlines will be about triple Champion Trast73 (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™) and reigning Champion 26_adriaan (Repsol Honda Team), who have amassed 91 and 90 points respectively from the first two rounds of the Global Series, and faced off in an epic Race 1 at the Mobility Resort Motegi.

But Round 2 of the Global Series delivered on other fronts as well. For the second time in two rounds, the Sprint served up some epic racing, with the top five covered by less than one second at the flag. And Global Series rookie davideturrisi06 (Pramac Racing) scored a brilliant victory in Race 2, once again showing the established names they will not have it all their own way this year.

The action-packed Round 2 was one of three virtual events in this year’s Global Series, before the fourth and final round will be held live at Ubeat Live Barcelona, a gaming conference with world renown, on 11th November, where the 2023 MotoGP™ eSport will be crowned! Each round packs a greater punch than before. To mirror the changes to MotoGP™ in 2023, gamers will compete in a Tissot Sprint during each round, as well as two longer-length races.

The Sachsenring was the venue for the second Sprint of the year, before the Mobility Resort Motegi hosted race one in wet conditions, and the Pertamina Mandalika Circuit race two. In an hour-long show MotoGP™´s Kiko Giles and Jack Gorst were on presenting and commentary duties.

The second Sprint of the year was an epic, as the two Montenegro brothers – LCR Honda CASTROL eSports Team’s Cristianmm17 and 26_adriaan – battled it out for victory, with the former edging it by just 0.2s! They weren’t alone, however, as danielealoè26 (Ducati Lenovo eSport Team), trast73 and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jack Hammer4658 all finished just behind after three laps, with 0.768s covering the quintet at the flag.

Race 2 in Lombok then turned the formbook on its head. davideturrisi06 grabbed the early advantage and led confidently to claim a maiden win in the Global Series. Jack Hammer4658 took a second podium of the day, with 26_adriaan just holding off Cristianmm17 and danielealoè26 for third at the flag.

As a result of this early action trast73 (91 points) holds onto his lead in the standings, but only just. adriaan_26 (90 points) is just one point behind. This isn’t just a two-horse race. Jack Hammer4658 (75 points) and Cristianmm17 (65 points) are still in the mix.

Check out the full standings HERE! And there isn’t long to wait until the next showdown. We’ll be back for Round 3 of the Global Series on 6th of October!

