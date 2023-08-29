Torres arrives on home turf with a first match point in sight

The pressure is ramping up as the Championship leader faces a first, albeit long, shot at the crown.

FIM Enel MotoE™ World Championship leader Jordi Torres (Openbank Aspar Team) had what might have been his toughest round of the season so far last time out in Austria, and yet he arrives on home turf with his first possible shot at the crown. He’s 15 points clear as his modus operandi continues to prove pace, consistency and judging exactly when to get his elbows out… so what can we expect in Barcelona?

The rider on a roll and first in line looking to gain points is Mattia Casadei (HP Pons Los40) as the Italian arrives into the penultimate round undefeated since Race 1 at Silverstone. An impressive three wins in full-length races in a row is a never-before-achieved feat in MotoE™, and it’s shot him up to second in the standings… can he make it four? Or at least keep that upward trajectory going in the standings?

Next up, it’s Matteo Ferrari (Felo Gresini MotoE™). He had decisions to make coming into the final corner of Race 2 in Spielberg, having crashed out the lead earlier in the day – a position that would have seen him take the points lead. Right on the back wheel of Casadei ahead, he could have taken the risk and gambled that solid 20 points in the hopes of grabbing 25 from Casadei… or he could play it safe after than DNF and bank. He chose to bank, and now he’s a single point behind his compatriot. Now, that looks like a good decision. If Casadei’s charge continues, will that 1 point have bigger sway as the races tick down?

The Race 2 bad luck was instead reserved for Eric Granado (LCR E-Team). He crashed out of the podium fight after taking three podiums in a row beforehand, and it looks like that’s calling time on his hopes at the title given his injury-hit start to the season and missing the first round too. But in the test at Barcelona he was the quickest… does that mean as much as we arrive into the venue 12 races later?

Also looking to hit back is Hector Garzo (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE™) after the Spaniard had a tougher Austrian GP, and it’s home turf for him too. He’ll be pushing for the top step. Teammate Randy Krummenacher will likewise want a lot more from this weekend too, having taken that first win in Race 1 at Silverstone and then suffered a downturn in luck and results. Can they fight back?

Finally, Kevin Zannoni (Ongetta SIC58 Squadra Corse) most definitely joined the frontrunner chat in Austria. From a first pole position, with a new lap record despite tougher conditions, the Italian swept through to his first two podiums and, along with Casadei, didn’t miss a parc ferme all weekend. Can he keep that going and trouble the more established rostrum runners again in Barcelona?

Tune in to find out as the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Championship takes on the classic Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya! Here are the key times for all the electric action in local time:

Thursday 15:00: pre-event Press Conference (live on social media channels)

Friday 17:00: Qualifying (live on MotoE™ YouTube)

Saturday 12:15: Race 1

Saturday 16:10: Race 2

Make sure to tune in to MotoE™ via your MotoGP™ coverage provider! For Italy that’s Sky Italy with Race 1 live and Race 2 live or on delay, in France CANAL+SPORT 360, and in Spain both races are live via DAZN. In the UK, TNT Sports 2 shows Race 1 live, and often Race 2 – depending on programming. Switzerland’s coverage is across SRF/RTS/RSI, and viewers in Brazil can watch on ESPN4. From Down Under with Fox Sports Australia to the northern tip of Europe with VIAPLAY across Scandinavia, look for MotoE™ with the MotoGP™ broadcaster in your territory, with the full list of our partners HERE. MotoGP™ media partners broadcast MotoE™ live or on delay on their linear or digital channels, and everyone can also tune in to watch both races live and OnDemand via VideoPass on motogp.com!

