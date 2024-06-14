V-Strom Experience and all-star instructor lineup set for Suzuki Live

Suzuki is bringing the V-Strom Experience to Suzuki Live later this month, which will give visitors the chance to ride both the V-Strom 800DE and V-Strom 1050DE around a Suzuki is bringing the V-Strom Experience to Suzuki Live later this month, which will give visitors the chance to ride both the V-Strom 800DE and V-Strom 1050DE around a designated off-road course, with instruction and guidance f rom its championship – winning SR75 Suzuki team .

Headed by team owner, former racer, and ex-GP mechanic Geoff Walker, the team will lead riders around the Cadwell Park grounds on the latest V-Strom machinery, with both the 800DE and 1050DE equipped with 21 and 17” spoked wheels, long-travel suspension, off-road traction control modes, and switchable rear ABS.

Walker will be joined by former motocross star Carl Nunn and current pro Ben Millward, with the trio on hand to give hints, tips, and pointers to riders taking part, as well as leading them around the course.

Visitors to Suzuki Live can also enjoy test rides on the V-Strom 800RE and V-Strom 1050, as well as other models in the Suzuki range including the new GSX-S1000GX, GSX-S1000GT, the GSX-8S, GSX-8R, and the third generation Hayabusa, on the excellent Lincolnshire roads local to Cadwell Park.

Those who take a test ride on either the V-Strom 800DE, 1050DE, or the GSX-S1000GT can also benefit from a voucher entitling them to £500 worth of free genuine accessories if they go on to purchase at their local dealership.

Taking place over the weekend of 22-23 June, there are track day sessions for Suzuki machinery old and new, as well as a myriad of paddock displays and attractions to explore. Race bike parades will take place during the lunch breaks, and when the circuit action stops the evening entertainment begins, with live music and talk shows with the likes of Steve Parrish, John Reynolds, and Danny Webb on the Saturday evening. Camping is free.

Track day spots or spectator tickets can be purchased here.

The V-Strom Experience will also be available at the Adventure Bike Rider Festival, which takes place at Ragley Hall on 28-30 June.