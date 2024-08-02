Friday, August 2, 2024
Newsletter
Subscribe Digital Magazine
All

Top 5 This Week

Single Post Template - Urban Observer

Veijer a step ahead on Friday despite afternoon crash

Latest NewsMoto3Racing
Less than 1 min.read
Veijer A Step Ahead On Friday Despite Afternoon CrashDespite a crash in the afternoon, Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) topped the Moto3™ times on Friday at Silverstone as the Dutchman set a 2:09.565 to end the day a healthy 0.387s clear of second place Ivan Ortola (MT Helmet – MSI).

Rookie Jacob Roulstone (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) claimed an impressive P3 in Practice 1 to act as one of three riders to get within half a second of Veijer’s effort.

The other rider to do so was home hero Scott Ogden (Fibre Tec Honda – MLav Racing). The British star enjoyed a fruitful day at the office and heads into qualifying day P4 on the timesheets.

World Championship leader David Alonso (CFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team) was another title chaser to crash on Friday afternoon, with the Colombian ending Day 1 in P6, 0.597s adrift of the summit.

Tune into Moto3™ Practice 2 at 08:40 local time (UTC +2) before the lightweight class go qualifying at 12:50.

For more Moto3 info checkout our dedicated Moto3 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Mike Trimby named MotoGP Legend
Next article
Canet claims lap record Friday top spot

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

Martin pips Espargaro as Marc Marquez just holds on to a place in Q2

Latest News 0
Ducati and Aprilia are split by 0.045s on Day...

Canet claims lap record Friday top spot

Latest News 0
A new Moto2™ Silverstone lap record handed Aron Canet...

Mike Trimby named MotoGP Legend

Latest News 0
Trimby becomes the first non-rider to be inducted in...

Most Popular

Martin pips Espargaro as Marc Marquez just holds on to a place in Q2

Latest News 0
Ducati and Aprilia are split by 0.045s on Day...

Canet claims lap record Friday top spot

Latest News 0
A new Moto2™ Silverstone lap record handed Aron Canet...

Mike Trimby named MotoGP Legend

Latest News 0
Trimby becomes the first non-rider to be inducted in...

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
Martin Pips Espargaro As Marc Marquez Just Holds On To A Place In Q2

Martin pips Espargaro as Marc Marquez just holds on to a...

Frank Duggan - 0