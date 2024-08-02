Veijer a step ahead on Friday despite afternoon crash

Despite a crash in the afternoon, Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) topped the Moto3™ times on Friday at Silverstone as the Dutchman set a 2:09.565 to end the day a healthy 0.387s clear of second place Ivan Ortola (MT Helmet – MSI).

Rookie Jacob Roulstone (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) claimed an impressive P3 in Practice 1 to act as one of three riders to get within half a second of Veijer’s effort.

The other rider to do so was home hero Scott Ogden (Fibre Tec Honda – MLav Racing). The British star enjoyed a fruitful day at the office and heads into qualifying day P4 on the timesheets.

World Championship leader David Alonso (CFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team) was another title chaser to crash on Friday afternoon, with the Colombian ending Day 1 in P6, 0.597s adrift of the summit.

Tune into Moto3™ Practice 2 at 08:40 local time (UTC +2) before the lightweight class go qualifying at 12:50.

