Vietti denies Acosta to grab home turf pole

It was all go in the fight for the Moto2™ pole position at Misano, and it’s a home hero on top: Celestino Vietti (Fantic Racing).

Hot laps, traffic, and yellow flags all played a crucial role in deciding the grid at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, and Vietti’s 1:36.201 was enough to deny Championship leader Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) by 0.080s. The Spaniard also had his fastest laps scrubbed off. Manuel Gonzalez (Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Mastercamp) added to the Moto2™ Misano spectacle as he fought his way through Q1 to take a first front row.

It all got very hectic in Q2 with fast laps flying in and yellow flags seeing laps cancelled for some of the front runners. Acosta put down a 1:36.1 but had that lap taken away from him. The Spaniard then responded by setting a 1:36.281 as the new benchmark, but it didn’t take long before home hero Vietti – who also had a lap cancelled earlier on – moved the goalposts again though. Acosta was then on another flyer setting red sectors through the first two splits. The Spaniard then found himself held up in the final sector but was forced to settle for second.

Aron Canet (Pons Wegow Los40) just missed out on the front row by only 0.003s as he’s set to head the second row ahead of wildcard Mattia Pasini (Fieten Olie Racing GP) and Alonso Lopez (+Ego Tools Speed Up). Joe Roberts (Italtrans Racing Team) will head Row 3 in P7 and will be joined by Sam Lowes (Elf MarcVDS Racing Team) and Tony Arbolino (Elf MarcVDS Racing Team). Arbolino still remains Acosta’s closest title threat, and despite struggling for form in San Marino has made some positive steps after battling through Q1.

Filip Salac (QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2™) rounded out the top 10, with a late crash from Jake Dixon (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team) limiting his progress to P14.

Make sure not to miss any of the Moto2™ action set to commence on Sunday at 12:15 local time (GMT +2)!

