Zero Motorcycles Launches ‘GO WITH ZERO%’ Promotion

Industry NewsDealer NewsElectric Motorcycles
1 min.read
You’re Already A Biker And You Don’t Know It - A Licence To Ride
Zero FXE
Zero Motorcycles, the leading premium electric motorcycle brand, have today announced their ‘GO WITH ZERO%’ promotion.

Responding to the growing demand for alternative fuel options and the rise in EV sales, this promotion offers consumers the opportunity to own a new Zero motorcycle at a more affordable monthly payment.

Under the “GO WITH ZERO%” promotion, consumers can take advantage of 0% APR finance, or ZERO deposit PCP offers on selected new DSR/X, SR/S, SR/F, SR, FX, and FXE models. This initiative aims to lower the barrier to entry for those eager to embrace electric mobility.

Dale Robinson, UK Country Manager at Zero, said: “We’ve listened to consumers eager to make the switch to electric but needing a more affordable offering. In today’s climate of escalating living expenses, consumers are actively seeking ways to save both time and money. And with this promotion, they can accomplish both goals simultaneously. With our new promotion, we’re excited to provide a solution that makes owning a Zero motorcycle more accessible than ever.”

The promotion is valid until the 30th of June and is subject to credit approval and terms and conditions. Interested consumers can explore this offer through participating Zero UK dealerships, with the promotion facilitated by Zero UK’s financing partner, MotoNovo.

Whether consumers are seeking an electrifying daily commute or thrilling weekend ride-outs, Zero has the perfect motorcycle available and now is the opportune moment to make the switch and GO ZERO with Zero Motorcycles.

For more information and to find a participating dealer near you, visit https://zeromotorcycles.com/en-gb/consumer-financing

For more Zero Motorcycles news check out our dedicated page Zero Motorcycles News

or head to the official Zero Motorcycles website zeromotorcycles.com

