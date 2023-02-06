A familiar name joins the TPR by Viñales Racing team for 2023

TPR by Viñales Racing is pleased to announce that Isaac Viñales will ride for them in the 2023 FIM Superbike World Championship beginning at the first European event of the year at the iconic TT Circuit Assen in the Netherlands.

Viñales, who raced for TPR Team Pedercini at several rounds in 2022 will contest all remaining races of WorldSBK 2023 aboard a Kawasaki ZX10 RR machine. In addition to the three World Superbike starts with the team in 2022, Isaac has contested thirty-seven WorldSSP races, with a best result of third, which he has achieved on five occasions.

TPR by Viñales Racing will release further information about the season ahead in due course.

Lucio Pedercini – Team Principal: “I am happy to confirm Isaac will return to the team with us for the 2023 season. We already worked together in Estoril last year, so we know each other a little. We are working hard behind the scenes and I am confident that the new look team will be able to perform well – in any case we will do our best. We will update with more information in the coming weeks regarding testing, but we will be ready for Assen!”

Isaac Viñales: “I am very happy to be able to race with TPR by Viñales Racing in 2023. I am happy to be back in the World Superbike paddock and I am working hard to give 100% and hope for the good results that will surely come. I want to thank Lucio, Angel and the sponsors for the trust placed in me.”