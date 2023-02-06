R&G Partners With BeMoto To Give Riders A Better Deal

Crash protection is a vital addition for any motorcyclist, helping to protect their pride and joy in the event of a drop or fall.

R&G, the world leader in damage protection products for motorcycles, is excited to announce that it has partnered with Peterborough-based insurance specialists BeMoto to give riders a better deal on their policy.

From February 1st, in an insurance industry first, riders who add any of R&G’s extensive crash protection or styling accessories to their machine will be able to have complete peace of mind that they are automatically covered for them. That means motorcyclists will no longer need to notify BeMoto when adding any of the R&G range, although any non-R&G modifications will still need to be mentioned.

In the event of an accident, any R&G products in need of repair will be fully replaced like-for-like, ensuring BeMoto customers remain protected. Alongside all of that, policyholders who have equipped R&G products to their machine will also be able to enjoy discounts on a range of insurance products, including Trackday and GAP coverage.

Since its launch in 2015, BeMoto has grown to become one of the UK’s most recognised motorcycle insurance specialists. As bikers, BeMoto believe in treating bikers fairly, that’s why they do not charge amendment fees to make changes to your policy and currently enjoy the highest Trustpilot score when compared to larger competitors.

For more information, visit https://www.bemoto.uk/rg-partner-with-bemoto. The full range of R&G products can be found at https://www.rg-racing.com/.

