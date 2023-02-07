R&G PROTECTS THE BMW F900R CUP!

The world leader in motorcycle crash protection products, R&G, is pleased to announce that it is partnering with the exciting new BMW F900R Cup.

Alongside being the Sole Protection Supplier, the Company will also be sponsoring the R&G Challenger Series.

Having recently extended its partnership with the Bennetts British Superbike Championship for a further three years and announcing its title sponsorship of the British Talent Cup, R&G is excited to be taking its racing support further as the Sole Protection Supplier to the all-new BMW F900R Cup.

Certain compulsory protection items such as Shark’s Fins, Dashboard Guards, Lever Guards and Engine Case Covers must be R&G control items, and all bikes will display the R&G logo.

Non-compulsory protective items such as Radiator Guards and Crash Protectors, if fitted, must be genuine R&G.

The R&G range has been extensively tested in the competitive British Superbike paddock, helping riders and teams to save money and get back on track faster. In addition to protecting each entrant, riders will also get the chance to win prizes as part of the R&G Challenger Series. This Championship-within-a-Championship is open to all those riders taking part in the Last Chance Qualifier Race.

R&G Race and Sponsorship Manager Jack Taylor said, “We are very proud to be supporting the exciting new BMW F900R Cup. This is certainly going to be a highlight of each race weekend and should have some incredibly close racing. It’s also great to be working closely with BMW, Fortis and Series Manager Steve Plater and we’re looking forward to racing getting underway in April.”

You can also stay up-to-date with the latest news from R&G on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

For racing and Technical Centre supply enquiries, please contact Jack Taylor on 01420 552082.

For more R&G news check out our dedicated page R&G News

For more information on R&G Racing products visit rg-racing.com