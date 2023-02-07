Open Bluetooth Intercom (OBI) supported on all current* Cardo Systems devices

Following the release of a series of software updates, the innovative Open Bluetooth intercom (OBI) functionality is now available across all 2023 devices* from Cardo Systems – including the top-of-the-range PACKTALK EDGE to the Spirit.

A new cross-industry standard, Open Bluetooth intercom, allows supported units from Cardo, Midland and UClear to communicate seamlessly with none of the usual frustrations users experience when using ‘universally connected’ cross-branded devices.

Instead of the usual convoluted pairing process with ‘universally connected units’, OBI will be activated automatically when paired to a supported device – no further toggling is required. Even for non-OBI units, the devices can be paired in Bluetooth model as any other Cardo unit – no more having to choose between pairing to a non-Cardo unit or maintaining connection with a phone for calls or listening to music.

Pioneering the wireless Bluetooth communication market for motorcyclists in 2003, this technological roll-out cements Cardo’s commitment to provide motorcyclists with the best solutions to communicate while riding.

Users can easily update their Cardo device to activate the OBI functionality through the Cardo Connect App – and there’s no need for a cable with Over-The-Air software updates. The new software pop-up in the Cardo Connect App will appear automatically whenever a new version is available.

For more information on the full range from Cardo Systems, visit www.cardosystems.com

*PACKTALK EDGE, PACKTALK NEO, FREECOM 4X, FREECOM 2X, Spirit HD and Spirit.

