Airoh Aviator 3 Legend The Special Edition That Celebrates Tony Cairoli’s Career

AIROH presents Aviator 3 Legend, the special edition that celebrates Tony Cairoli’s career, nine-time motocross world champion. Golden graphic and inner linings, laurel leaves, chessboard and the inevitable TC222 are just some of the details that make Legend a collector’s item.

Antonio Cairoli and AIROH, two stories inextricably linked, a relationship based on mutual trust that has allowed a joint growth. To pay homage to this significant relationship, the Italian company presents the special edition of Aviator 3 dedicated to the nine-time world champion: Aviator 3 Legend. Inspired by the countless victories of the AIROH rider, Legend retraces Cairoli’s successes and brings to the market, with a unique interpretation of its kind, the helmet that the champion received as a gift at the end of his dazzling career in MXGP.

A special collector’s edition

Aviator 3 Legend is a collector’s helmet created to make available to the public the product with which Tony Cairoli was surprised at the end of his MXGP last dance. The special edition is characterized by the color gold, to make even more precious and iconographic this helmet dedicated to the most loyal fans, a concrete symbol that consecrates Cairoli’s legendary motocross career.

The Legend graphic contains, among others, the most iconic details of the nine-time world champion: the laurel leaves symbol of victory, the inevitable “TC222” on the chin guard, the chessboard as an emblem that accompanied the rider in numerous victories and races.

And again, a celebratory graphic that includes the representation of Cairoli in action and the nine years in which he became world champion. A work of art with golden inner linings embellished by the laser printed edge that recalls the back of the helmet with the wording “The Legend of Cairoli”. A special edition to collect, accompanied by a special postcard with the autograph of one of the most successful riders in history.

An iconic off-road helmet

From a technical point of view, it is an Aviator 3, a top-of-the-range helmet in terms of features and technology, embellished by the desire to pay homage and honor one of the most disruptive and exciting careers on the world motorcycling scene. The Legend version is available in four shells and it is optimized in terms of performance and shapes, to ensure maximum comfort, even in the most extreme conditions of use.

A product designed for off-road enthusiasts even during the most exciting adventures thanks to the revolutionary AMS2 Plus (AIROH Multiaction Safety System), the AIROH safety system which dissipates the kinetic energy in the case of an impact and features the AEFR (AIROH Emergency Fast Release) for quick removal of the cheek pads in an emergency. Furthermore, the helmet is equipped with the AMLS (AIROH Magnetic Lining System) the system of magnets that guarantees maximum comfort in removing the linings. Aviator 3 has eight air intakes and spoilers with integrated extractors that make the fit of the product comfortable even in the most demanding conditions of use, as does the integrated AHS (AIROH Hydratation System) hydration system. Comfort, technology and safety, guaranteed by the requirements of the ECE 2206 homologation, make Aviator 3 Legend a legendary helmet.

Recommended retail price: 999.99 euros.

For more information about AIROH:https://www.airoh.com/