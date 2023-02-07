One of the greatest Bike Racers, Ron Haslam’s Kit Bike gift from Cagiva sold to fund his son, Leon’s early racing career is now for sale with Silverstone Auctions at the

This Ducati 851S Kit bike was presented to Ron Haslam in 1989 by Cagiva. It is estimated to sell for £40,000 – £50,000. The 851S ‘Kit bike’ represented the advent of the 4-valve, liquid-cooled, fuel injected race bikes from the late 1980s.

Ronald Haslam (born 22 June 1956) is an English former Grand Prix motorcycle road racer who had been racing for over thirty years, winning two World titles, four British championships and having ridden in almost 110 GPs. He earned a reputation as one of the greatest riders in the history of the Isle of Man TT, one of the most dangerous and difficult races in the world, and it is considered the ultimate test for any motorcycle rider.

One bike was given to each the 1990 Cagiva ‘Works’ riders Ron Haslam, Randy Mamola and Marco Lucchinelli.

This bike has never been used and is in original and unrestored condition. It comes complete with all the original bagged-up spares including exhausts, gaskets, valves, spark plugs. Other original items included are a workshop manual, factory bulletins, parts list and factory paddock stand. Paperwork included includes Customs & Excise 386 form made out to Ron Haslam for the outstanding VAT paid on import. It is not UK-registered and will require some recommissioning before use.

This 1988 Ducati 851S Kit Bike Tricolore 888cc bike represents a great opportunity to own an important part of UK motorcycle racing history.

Mark Bryan, Motorcycle Manager, Silverstone Auctions, comments: “On the open market for the first time in a long time, this bike represents a fabulous opportunity to invest in one the first Super Bikes that Ducati built with its great Ron Haslam provenance.”

More information about this motorcycles along with over 150 or so other motorcycles that will be coming up for sale with Silverstone Auctions at the MCN London Motorcycle Show Sale on the 18th February can be found on their website www.silverstoneauctions.com.

