Acosta untouchable ahead of Arbolino, Roberts duels Garcia for the podium

Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) put in an inch-perfect performance to take victory at the IndianOil Grand Prix of India.

The Spaniard controlled the race perfectly as he cleared off at the front, but there were still positives for title rival Tony Arbolino (Elf MarcVDS Racing Team) as the Italian took his first podium since the German GP. Joe Roberts (Italtrans Racing Team) was embroiled in an epic last-lap scrap with rookie Sergio Garcia (Pons Wegow Los40), just coming out on top as the American made a return to the Moto2™ rostrum.

As the race got underway it was all-drama into Turn 1 with big moves being made. It all got a bit heated when paths crossed between a number of riders and a big pile-up saw the red flags come out. Riders ok, and the track was cleared for the race to get back underway. But Jeremy Alcoba (QJMotor Gresini Moto2™) got a Long Lap for his part in the incident, that he then didn’t serve on the restart, so it became a double.

It was all action on Lap 1 as Alonso Lopez (GT Trevisan SpeedUp) fired his way into Turn 1 to push Jake Dixon (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team) wide, paving the way for Garcia to take the lead. It all got very hectic as the elbows came out, and Acosta quickly pounced on Garcia, eager to hit the front as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Arbolino in 3rd was keen to get past the Pons machine as well. A couple of exchanges eventually saw the Italian get the better of the rookie. It was too little too late for the title contender however as Acosta had already stretched out over a second lead to break away from the chasing pack.

It was curtains early on for Aron Canet (Pons Wegow Los40), Sam Lowes (Elf MarcVDS Racing Team), and Ai Ogura (IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia) who all went down at Turn 4.

The Lopez-Dixon needle then went one step further as the Brit tried to make a move on the Spaniard. The door was then left slightly ajar on the corner exit which excited the Spaniard a little too much as he powered into the side of the Brit seeing both riders hit the deck. Lopez was later given two Long Laps for the incident.

Meanwhile, Acosta had stretched out a two-second lead over Arbolino, who had also pulled away from Garcia in 3rd. That battle for the podium was then well and truly on though as Garcia had Roberts for very close company.

The American showed Garcia a wheel with two laps to go, and the gloves were off as Roberts pounced ahead of the last lap.

Onto that last lap though, Garcia made his intentions quicly known, shooting up the inside at Turn 1. The pair began to swap and change positions, absolutely glued together and with some spectacular moves including that instantly awesome Turn 8, until the Spaniard then went just slightly wide. That ensured the podium for the American, as he made an important return to the rostrum.

Manuel Gonzalez (Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Mastercamp) got the better of Zonta van den Goorgbergh (Fieten Olie Racing GP) to round out the top five after the pair were swapping paintwork mid-race. The Dutchman took his first point-scoring finish in Moto2™ in P6. Darryn Binder ( Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) was next up in a notable P7, ahead of Barry Baltus (Fieten Olie Racing GP), Marcos Ramirez (OnlyFans American Racing) and Filip Salač (QJMotor Gresini Moto2™).

The attention now turns to the Mobility Resort Motegi in Japan as the next challenge on the GP calendar awaits the Moto2™ grid. You can keep up to date with all the action at the Motul Grand Prix of Japan from the 29th of September to the 1st of October!

