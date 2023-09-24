Bulega’s victory puts Championship crown on the horizon

In a fiercely contested WorldSSP Race 2 at MotorLand Aragon, Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) displayed his dominance, securing his fourth consecutive win.

Bulega shot ahead right from the beginning, setting a new race Lap Record on Lap 2. Stefano Manzi (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha), his closest Championship rival, started from fifth on the grid to finish second. However, Bulega’s win, coupled with a five-point gain over Manzi, did not secure him the 2023 FIM Supersport World Championship title just yet.

The Red Flags waved on the final lap due to Niki Tuuli (PTR Triumph)’s crash* at Turn 4, determining the results at two-thirds distance. Bulega celebrated his 13th win this season, setting the stage for a potentially Championship-clinching race in Portimao.

Behind the leading duo, Federico Caricasulo (Althea Racing Team) showcased his skills by capturing third place, marking his 33rd podium appearance in the World Supersport Championship. Bahattin Sofuoglu (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) strategically opted for an SC0 rear tire and finished fourth, while his teammate Marcel Schroetter closely trailed in fifth. Jorge Navarro (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) equaled his best WorldSSP result, securing sixth position.

As the title fight intensifies, Bulega currently holds an 85-point lead over Manzi, needing just 75 more points in Race 1 to claim the coveted Championship.

* Niki Tuuli was taken to the medical centre, and he was conscious following the crash. He was declared unfit with a left shoulder injury and chest contusion, and was transported to Alcaniz Hospital for further assessments.

WorldSSP Race 2 Results

1. Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team)

2. Stefano Manzi (Ten Kate Racing WorldSSP) +2.284s

3. Federico Caricasulo (Althea Racing Team) +3.076s

4. Bahattin Sofuoglu (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) +3.935s

5. Marcel Schroetter (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) +4.418s

6. Jorge Navarro (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) +7.753s

WorldSSP Championship standings

1. Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) 408 points

2. Stefano Manzi (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) 323 points

3. Marcel Schroetter (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) 267 points

P1 | Nicolo Bulega | Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team

“Amazing race, amazing weekend. It was incredible because my feeling with the bike was very good from FP1. Thanks to the team because the bike was incredible, and I was able to push where I wanted. I am enjoying my bike a lot, and this is incredible.

I am starting to think about the Championship, but at the same time, I want to focus on races because it’s nice to win. I expect to also be fast in Portimao. I think I will try to work for the race from FP1, as I always do, trying to be fast in every session. Then, if I win a race and the title, it would be perfect. I could do it at the next race, but I want to stay focused and take each race one at a time.”

