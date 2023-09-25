LS24x powered by Cardo Systems now available

Following LS2’s announcement of its adoption of the new Universal Communications Solution (UCS) standard in selected helmets during EICMA 2022 in Milan, the LS2 INTERCOM – LS24X powered by Cardo – is now available.

The LS24X has been specifically designed for seamless installation into the ECE 22.06 compliant VECTOR 2, ADVANT and INFINITY helmets, offering customers a choice of full face, convertible or open face with UCS-compatibility.

Offered as a factory-fit solution at time of purchase in dealerships; there will also be the option to add the unit post-purchase too later this year, depending on the individual’s preference.

The dedicated LS2 INTERCOM LS24X product, developed by Cardo Systems, connects up to four riders across Bluetooth, has a range of 1.2km/0.75 miles, features Sound by JBL, Natural Voice Operation, Open Bluetooth intercom (OBi) and is fully waterproof. The compact unit also boasts auto-reconnecting Bluetooth, so riders can ride their own ride without having to worry about connection issues.

Later this year, there are plans for LS2 INTERCOM pre-installed helmets to be released as well as carbon versions.

Shachar Harari, Vice President, Business Development at Cardo Systems, commented: “We are excited to collaborate with LS2 in delivering the best Bluetooth communication experience in the market. LS2 choice to base its solution on the UCS platform underscores the importance of this new industry standard for embedded communications. We are excited about the future that lies ahead as we continue our collaboration with LS2.”

Luca Porcellati, Marketing Director at LS2, adds: “We’re extremely happy to be launching the UCS-compatible helmets to motorcyclists across the globe in partnership with Cardo, a company who shares our vision of innovation and quality. By offering a full-face, convertible and open-face helmets with this functionality, there’s an option for all kinds of motorcycle rider.”

To check out the whole helmet range from LS2, www.ls2helmets.com, or for more information on Cardo Systems, visit www.cardosystems.com.

About Cardo Systems

Cardo Systems delivers cutting-edge Communication devices for groups in motion. Connecting motorcycle riders, outdoor enthusiasts, and adventure seekers to their phone, their music, and to each other. Cardo launched the world’s first motorcycle Bluetooth-based wireless intercom headset in 2004 and has been responsible for most of the industry’s innovations ever since. This includes the introduction of the first mesh-powered intercom, the first premium sound system by JBL, and the first voice-powered device, to name but a few. Cardo’s products are sold in over 100 countries and are the world’s leading communication devices for groups in motion.

About LS2

With worldwide distribution in more than 125 countries, LS2 is the fastest-growing brand in the sporting goods business since 2007 when it all started. The success of our company and products is based on our commitment to safety, high quality products, cutting-edge technology, attractive design, and passion for motorcycles. We are proud to offer everything the motorcycle riders need from top to bottom (helmets, jackets, gloves, pants and boots) and protect their dream. Always ahead!